Safe-T-Cover to Present at Langan Engineering and Environmental

NASHVILLE, Tenn.
- Jan. 9, 2017
- PRLog
-- Cary Wiley of Safe-T-Cover will present a Lunch and Learn on enclosures, backflow installations and best practices to the engineers at Langan Engineering and Environmental. The presentation will take place on January 18th from 11am to 1pm in Langan's New Jersey branch. This presentation will be broadcast to various Langan branches across the world. Engineers in other offices are welcome to join in via the broadcast feed and reach out to Mr. Wiley and the rest of the Safe-T-Cover staff with questions or to request an in-person presentation for their branch. We are happy to present on and lead discussions on the dangers of below ground and indoor backflow intallations, the benefits of Municipal and Engineering Standard Details, and the future of enclosure markets.
Langan Engineering and Environmental is an international design engineering firm. This presentation was set up with the assistance of Edwards Platt and Deely, one of Safe-T-Cover's manufacturer's reps. Safe-T-Cover is a domestic manufacturer of industrial enclosures (http://www.safe-t-cover.com/enclosures
) for above-ground installations of backflow preventers, valves, and pump systems. With dozens of standard sizes and extensive custom enclosure design abilities, Safe-T-Cover has an equipment shelter solution for you.