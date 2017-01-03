News By Tag
Ariel E. Ronneburger, Attorney, Cullen and Dykman LLP to Speak at the Knowledge Group's event
About Ariel E. Ronneburger
Ariel E. Ronneburger is an associate in the Commercial Litigation Department of Cullen and Dykman LLP. She focuses her practice on a range of fields, including intellectual property, energy and utility related matters, and banking litigation. She played a major role in helping the firm become an agent with the Trademark Clearinghouse, and has advised clients with regard to registration of trademarks with the Trademark Clearinghouse, securing new top-level domains, and protecting their trademarks from misuse with these new domains. She has also represented clients in copyright and trademark infringement matters.
Ms. Ronneburger currently serves as the Chair of the Nassau County Bar Association Intellectual Property Committee. She has a B.S. in Neurobiology and Behavior from Cornell University, a M.A. in Neuroscience from Stony Brook University, and earned her law degree from Hofstra University.
About Cullen and Dykman LLP
Drawing on a depth of experience and a rich tradition and history that bridges three centuries, Cullen and Dykman LLP is a solutionoriented general practice law firm.
Cullen and Dykman LLP has been serving institutional and individual clients in the New York metropolitan area since 1850. Our commitment to quality, costeffective legal services has helped us build longterm relationships with clients in all types of industries. We offer a wide range of comprehensive legal services, including banking, corporate, energy, real estate, litigation, labor, municipal and trust and estates. Our offices are strategically located to best serve our clients. We have full service offices in Garden City (one of the largest law offices on Long Island), Wall Street (Manhattan), Albany (New York State's capital), and Washington D.C., as well as offices located in Brooklyn Heights and Newark, New Jersey. Our mission is to provide all of our clients — from individuals and small businesses to large utilities and financial service companies — with innovative and practical legal advice. We invite you to contact us to learn how Cullen and Dykman LLP can assist you with your legal needs.
Event Synopsis:
Registering, selling or using a domain name with the bad faith intent of profiting from the goodwill associated with someone else's trademark, is referred to as cybersquatting. Cybersquatting intends to make trademark owners pay large sums of money to obtain the domain name and to sidetrack business to the proprietary trademark owner's competitors. Trademarks are targeted by predators in both the physical and cyber marketplaces. In 1999, the Anti-Cybersquatting Consumer Protection Act (ACPA) was passed into law to combat such practice and give trademark owners the privilege to sue cybersquatters directly.
In order to protect businesses' integrity and trademark, the owners need to be vigilant and informed with the legal remedies aimed at minimizing the perils of cybersquatting.
The Knowledge Group has assembled a panel of key thought leaders, professionals and practitioners to provide their expert thoughts and opinions on how to best prevent cybersquatting. Speakers will also help the audience understand the most crucial aspects of cybersquatting and will offer best practices to minimize risks and common pitfalls.
Key topics include:
· The Framework of Cybersquatting
· How to Recognize Cybersquatting
· Legal Mechanisms for Fighting Cybersquatting
· Anti-cybersquatting Consumer Protection Act (ACPA) - An Overview
· ICANN Arbitration System
· Identifying Defenses to ACPA Lawsuits
· The Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy (UDRP)
· Opportunities and Pitfalls
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
