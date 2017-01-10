Revealing Conversations with Petra Nicoll Radio Welcomes Sue Relihan

Petra and guest Sue Relihan discuss, "Is Your Lack of Self-Care Impeding Your Profits?"

-- Is Your Lack of Self-Care Impeding Your Profits?Studies show that small business owners who enhance their self-care increase their business profits.Sue Relihan spent 26 years as a police policy expert; often traveling to inspect law enforcement agencies around the country. During the same time she was in a dysfunctional relationship with a man that would not acknowledge her publicly. In 2009, a near death experience caused her to stop and re-evaluate her entire life.Sue didn't understand the depth of the dysfunction of her life until she faced her own mortality and realized she needed to make serious life changes. In her book Metamorphosis, she shares the story of her own troublesome journey with the hope to motivate and inspire you to look at and evaluate your own life choices.Sue loves to empower small business owners to increase their profits by enhancing their self-care plan. Sue has supported many people in establishing and/or updating their self-care plan by using Hypnotic Coaching.Your Host: Transformational Story Coach, Petra NicollPetra's trials and tribulations in her own life have inspired her book, Petra's Ashes: A Transcendental Journey (2016 release) and have made her who she is today – a compassionate, insightful and loving being who can help you rise like a phoenix and soar!