 
News By Tag
* Public Relations
* PR
* Best
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Portland
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
9876543

DPK Public Relations Rated Among Best PR Firms in Portland

Objective Evaluation of Portland Public Relations Firms Helps Decision Makers
 
 
Expertise
Expertise
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Public Relations
* PR
* Best

Industry:
* Marketing

Location:
* Portland - Oregon - US

Subject:
* Awards

PORTLAND, Ore. - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The team at Expertise.com has rated DPK Public Relations among the best PR firms in Portland. DPK Public Relations is a leading PR firm that protects and enhances the reputation of client organizations from its headquarters in Portland and Texas. Expertise.com is an objective service that monitors customer reviews and researches each business' reputation, experience, credibility and other factors to help decision makers when selecting PR firms or other local business.

Expertise.com scored public relations firms on more than 25 variables across five categories:

1. Reputation: A history of delighted customers and outstanding service.

2. Credibility: Building customer confidence with licensing, accreditations, and awards.

3. Experience: Masters of their craft, based on years of practical experience and education.

4. Availability: Consistently approachable and responsive, so customers never feel ignored.

5. Professionalism: Providing service with honesty, reliability, and respect.

Expertise.com then analyzed the results to determine the best. The complete report is available at https://www.expertise.com/or/portland/public-relations-firms.

"When organizations need help building visibility or managing a sensitive issue, they often look to objective third parties to point them in the right direction, so it's great to be included in Expertise.com's unbiased assessment of the best PR firms in Portland," said DPK Public Relations Founder and President Daniel Keeney, APR.

Established in 2003, DPK Public Relations maintains a team of highly experienced public relations pros and engages them to assist with projects and to manage programs under Keeney's close supervision. DPK Public Relations offers the following services:

- Corporate crisis planning, response and recovery;

- Proactive and reactive media relations;

- Media interview skills training;

- Presentation skills training;

- Marketing communications; and

- Internal communications and change management.

Recognizing that clients increasingly have international needs as their businesses expand around the world, DPK Public Relations is a member of the IPR Team, which provides clients access to local media, political, cultural and economic knowledge in markets around the world.

For more information about DPK Public Relations, complete a contact form at www.dpkpr.com/contact/, visit www.dpkpr.com, call 503.922.0023 or toll-free 800.596.8708.

Contact
Daniel Keeney
5039220023
***@dpkpr.com
End
Source:
Email:***@dpkpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Public Relations, PR, Best
Industry:Marketing
Location:Portland - Oregon - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
DPK Public Relations News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share