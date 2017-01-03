News By Tag
DPK Public Relations Rated Among Best PR Firms in Portland
Objective Evaluation of Portland Public Relations Firms Helps Decision Makers
Expertise.com scored public relations firms on more than 25 variables across five categories:
1. Reputation: A history of delighted customers and outstanding service.
2. Credibility:
3. Experience: Masters of their craft, based on years of practical experience and education.
4. Availability:
5. Professionalism:
Expertise.com then analyzed the results to determine the best. The complete report is available at https://www.expertise.com/
"When organizations need help building visibility or managing a sensitive issue, they often look to objective third parties to point them in the right direction, so it's great to be included in Expertise.com's unbiased assessment of the best PR firms in Portland," said DPK Public Relations Founder and President Daniel Keeney, APR.
Established in 2003, DPK Public Relations maintains a team of highly experienced public relations pros and engages them to assist with projects and to manage programs under Keeney's close supervision. DPK Public Relations offers the following services:
- Corporate crisis planning, response and recovery;
- Proactive and reactive media relations;
- Media interview skills training;
- Presentation skills training;
- Marketing communications;
- Internal communications and change management.
Recognizing that clients increasingly have international needs as their businesses expand around the world, DPK Public Relations is a member of the IPR Team, which provides clients access to local media, political, cultural and economic knowledge in markets around the world.
For more information about DPK Public Relations, complete a contact form at www.dpkpr.com/
Contact
Daniel Keeney
5039220023
***@dpkpr.com
