Top Wedding Songs in 2016 From Your Friends at Soundmax DJ Services
Are you planning a wedding and looking for playlist ideas? Maybe you want to make your playlist different from everyone else? Most importantly, try to pick a good selection of songs that are important and have meaning to you and your spouse to be.
Top 10 wedding Songs of 2016
10) Ed Sheeran - Thinking Out Loud
9 ) Black Eyed Peas - I Gotta Feeling
8 ) V.I.C. - Wobble
7 ) Taylor Swift - Shake It Off
6 ) Neil Diamond - Sweet Caroline (Good Times Never Seemed So Good)
5 ) Whitney Houston - I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)
4 ) Cupid - Cupid Shuffle
3 ) Walk The Moon - Shut Up And Dance
2 ) Journey - Don't Stop Believin'
1) Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars - Uptown Funk
Here is the 2016 Top 10 First Dance Wedding Songs
10) Etta James - At last
9 ) Walk The Moon - Shut Up And Dance
8 ) Christina Perri - A Thousand Years
7 ) Brad Paisley - Then
6 ) Lee Brice - I Don't Dance
5 ) Ray Lamontagne - You Are The Best Thing
4 ) Elvis Presley - Can't Help Falling In Love
3 ) John Legend - All Of Me
2 ) Thomas Rhett - Die A Happy Man
1 ) Ed Sheeran - Thinking Out Loud
Here you have two of the top 10 lists of 2017. I hope this helps if you are planning a wedding or other event this coming year. Other top 200 lists are available at http://www.soundmaxdjservices.com/
Soundmax DJ Services provides the top level DJ sound and lighting services in Western Canada. We offer a full suite of online event booking and planning tools to make sure you have access to information in real time and when you want it. Soundmax DJ Services is an award winning company dedicated to providing entertainment your guests will remember. Your sepcial event should reflect you not the DJ in the selection of music. We are here to help you plan and put together the playlist that is the right mix for you.
If you are planning a wedding or special event in 2017, feel free to contact Soundmax in BC at (778) 908-2811 or in Alberta at (780) 246-4693 from 9am to 9pm everyday.
DJ James
17802464693
***@soundmaxdjservices.com
