Top Wedding Songs in 2016 From Your Friends at Soundmax DJ Services

Are you planning a wedding and looking for playlist ideas? Maybe you want to make your playlist different from everyone else? Most importantly, try to pick a good selection of songs that are important and have meaning to you and your spouse to be.

-- The top 10 lists are now available from soundmax DJ Services for 2016 wedding songs. If you are looking for the top songs played for special dances ie father daughter dance etc. You can view special dance lists at http://www.soundmaxdjservices.com/most-requested-songs absolutely free and you do not have to join any annoying email lists. These lists are compiled by DJ's around the world and not just soundmax DJ Services. The lists are provided by DJ Intelligence. The interactive event planning software used by Soundmax DJ Services to ensure weddings and corporate or other events flow with the best entertainment for your guests.Top 10 wedding Songs of 201610) Ed Sheeran - Thinking Out Loud9 ) Black Eyed Peas - I Gotta Feeling8 ) V.I.C. - Wobble7 ) Taylor Swift - Shake It Off6 ) Neil Diamond - Sweet Caroline (Good Times Never Seemed So Good)5 ) Whitney Houston - I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)4 ) Cupid - Cupid Shuffle3 ) Walk The Moon - Shut Up And Dance2 ) Journey - Don't Stop Believin'1) Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars - Uptown FunkHere is the 2016 Top 10 First Dance Wedding Songs10) Etta James - At last9 ) Walk The Moon - Shut Up And Dance8 ) Christina Perri - A Thousand Years7 ) Brad Paisley - Then6 ) Lee Brice - I Don't Dance5 ) Ray Lamontagne - You Are The Best Thing4 ) Elvis Presley - Can't Help Falling In Love3 ) John Legend - All Of Me2 ) Thomas Rhett - Die A Happy Man1 ) Ed Sheeran - Thinking Out LoudHere you have two of the top 10 lists of 2017. I hope this helps if you are planning a wedding or other event this coming year. Other top 200 lists are available at http://www.soundmaxdjservices.com/ most-requested- songs such as top mother / son dance, father / daughter dance, wedding party dance, money dance etc.Soundmax DJ Services provides the top level DJ sound and lighting services in Western Canada. We offer a full suite of online event booking and planning tools to make sure you have access to information in real time and when you want it. Soundmax DJ Services is an award winning company dedicated to providing entertainment your guests will remember. Your sepcial event should reflect you not the DJ in the selection of music. We are here to help you plan and put together the playlist that is the right mix for you.If you are planning a wedding or special event in 2017, feel free to contact Soundmax in BC at (778) 908-2811 or in Alberta at (780) 246-4693 from 9am to 9pm everyday.