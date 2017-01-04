Country(s)
Industry News
OpsVeda Appoints Ravi Mandayam as Head of Product Engineering
SaaS platform looks to transition from real-time intelligence to real-time actions.
Ravi brings over 20 years of experience in design, architecture, development and delivery of technology platforms at startups and large enterprises. Prior to OpsVeda, he was the CTO of FrontalRain Technologies, provider of supply chain solutions for Agribusinesses, a company he co-founded. Previously, he spent almost 10 years with SAP Labs where he built cloud ERP applications for mid-market customers. Ravi also has been a consultant and technology advisor to many large enterprises.
"Ravi joins us at a pivotal moment. Our customers have experienced first-hand what real-time intelligence can do for them. Enriching their experience further by making it a smooth transition from intelligence to action is high on our road-map," said Sanjiv Gupta, CEO of OpsVeda. "Ravi's extensive experience in building highly scalable, world class transaction systems will be a great asset as we build new capabilities into our platform," he added.
Traditionally supply chain teams in enterprises have relied on stale overnight reports and BI systems with outdated data for decision-making. This often results in sub-optimal decisions resulting in leakage of revenue and margins. The OpsVeda platform's real-time data acquisition and analysis capabilities are supplemented with deep industry specific templates, and increasingly intelligent self-learning capabilities. The resulting relevant and actionable intelligence has made the platform an important part of the operations' teams toolkit.
"Over the last two decades I have had a ringside view of usage of transaction systems at organizations of various sizes. It always struck me that there was really no effective way for the user to leverage most of the intelligence locked away inside these systems," said Ravi. He added, "OpsVeda excites me for this very reason. No longer are users just recording transactions. With OpsVeda, they have all the inputs to act decisively every time a customer calls, a vendor delays or a machine breaks-down. I am glad to be part of this journey that is transforming so many large enterprise supply chains."
About OpsVeda
OpsVeda is a software company focused on providing operational intelligence and real-time analytics to enterprise customers. It enables real-time predictive visibility into process exceptions across execution processes spanning order fulfillment, supply management, manufacturing, shipment logistics and retail channel operations. OpsVeda customers span the consumer packaged goods, food & beverage, apparel & footwear, life sciences and high-tech industries.
Contact
OpsVeda, Inc.
***@opsveda.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse