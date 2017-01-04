News By Tag
Miami Event Calls For Healing Our Nation
Afrikin hosts the first of a series of discussions and live music events to address condition of the African diaspora.
Afrikin producer, Alfonso D'Niscio Brooks, also the producer of Miami Reggae Festival, Bayside Rocks, and Reggae Carifest in New York, shared his inspiration behind the 2017 Afrikin series:
"So much has gone on in the last few years – events that have caused uncertainty, fear, and at times, unrest. Our goal is to utilize the arts to open up the conversation about issues that affect the African diaspora such as economic development, social justice, and education. We also can't ignore the changing administration, and how that will affect people of African descent. This event is simply a primer for what's to come in 2017."
AFRIKIN: Healing the Nation kicks off during Black History Month, and will be held on February 18th at Sixty10 in Miami. Professors from Cornell University, University of Miami, Nova Southeastern University, and Florida International University will join a panel discussion during the event that will focus on approaches to healing our nation. African inspired food provided by Lovely Roots Gourmet and Teff Fields Ethiopian will top off the night. Event proceeds will benefit Give Me Dignity, a Miami-based nonprofit that provides resources for survivors of Childhood Sexual Abuse. For more information, visit www.Afrikin.org.
ABOUT AFRIKIN
AFRICA + KINSHIP = AFRIKIN || AFRIKIN is an African-inspired experience, a dynamic integration of cultural innovation, communication, cultural entrepreneurship and scholarship through the arts. The Afrikin series brings together artists, policy makers, cultural industry leaders, and scholars to highlight the impact on the future of cultural industries among the African diaspora.
The AFRIKIN launch event was held on July 2nd, 2016 in Miami, and has since earned accolades for introducing a new concept of cultural celebration to the community.
Team Afrikin is a dedicated and accomplished collection of entertainment, media, and international relations professionals who together pool their expertise to create cultural events unlike any other. From event management to booking first-rate artists and developing effective press and marketing campaigns, the team's skill in creating new experiences with a social impact is unparalleled. For more information, visit Afrikin.org or follow us on Twitter @AfrikinMovement.
