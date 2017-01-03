DataStream Networks Inc. Named 2017 Calyptix Premier Partner

Calyptix Premier Partner 2017

Datastream Networks Inc.

Datastream Networks Inc.

-- DataStream Networks Inc, a provider of network and information technology services today announced it has been recognized by Calyptix Security Corp. as a 2017 Premier Partner.The Calyptix Premier Partner award honors DataStream Networks for its success in accelerating growth in network security services for small and medium business on Vancouver Island, and its commitment to superior IT support and services for its customers."We are honored to be recognized as a Calyptix Premier Partner. We expect our relationship to continue as we find new and exciting ways to help Vancouver Island businesses to protect their networks and systems," said Lucius Craig, Owner, DataStream Networks."Small business owners have a lot at stake in today's digital world. Key parts of their business – like payment systems, payroll, and workstations – all reside on the network and are under threat like never before. Our partnership with Calyptix enables us to protect and manage these vital assets for our customers, giving them the peace of mind and flexibility they need to grow and succeed. The need for this type of service grows stronger every day," said Craig."DataStream Networks is a partner in the truest sense of the word. We work together not only to protect their customers, but we also support each other's growth and service offerings. At Calyptix, we value the feedback we get from companies like DataStream Networks, and they know they can call our support team any time they need to solve a firewall problem fast. It's a rewarding relationship and we're excited to make this recognition as a token of our gratitude," said Ben Yarbrough, CEO, Calyptix Security Corp.About DataStream NetworksAt Datastream Networks Inc, we understand the vital role that IT plays at the heart of your business operations. That's why our comprehensive technology solutions are designed to keep your computers and network running at its best at all times, so that you can serve your clients efficiently and boost your company's profitability. Our experienced team of IT professionals works proactively to identify potential glitches before they cause downtime, and provide speedy local IT support when you need it. Best of all, you get everything you need for one monthly flat rate that allows you to budget more effectively and cut the amount you spend on computer support. DataStream Networks Inc. is the technology provider you can trust to make IT work for you.About Calyptix SecurityCalyptix Security is dedicated to helping small and medium-size businesses secure their networks so they can raise profits, protect investments, and control technology. The company's flagship solution, AccessEnforcer UTM Firewall, makes it easy to protect SMB networks so companies can forget about network security and focus on winning.