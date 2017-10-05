News By Tag
The New Algae Research Challenge
The challenges:
How can we:
o Lower the high up-front high costs charged to algae research grant recipients,
o Change algae research grant restrictions from the universities with proven algae technologies to work with private industry sharing information without losing control of IP/patents.
o Lower the high up-front fees charged by universities and require warranties and guarantees that their algae technologies can scale outside the lab.
o How can we change the 1976 Congressional Mandate that requires that the funds go to 'institutions wcj of higher learning' and allow them to go directly to private industry without hiring lobbyists?
All information will be reviewed on a confidential basis. Chosen papers approved will be submitted to the Algae Caucus, Congress, the Secretary of Energy and the Trump administration (de-identification will be provided if requested) in an attempt to change the language in the outdated Congressional Mandate to support commercial deployment for commercially-
http//nationalalgaeassociation.com
