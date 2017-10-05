The New Algae Research Challenge

3NAALogo11

-- Due to the decades of complaints and deep frustrations expressed by algae researchers and algae producers with the outdated Congressional Mandate requiring the Department of Energy Algae Biomass Research Grant Program that restricts the funding for algae research grants to people and entities with no incentive to, or experience in commercialization, NAA is issuing a Request for Information (RFI).The challenges:How can we:o Lower the high up-front high costs charged to algae research grant recipients,o Change algae research grant restrictions from the universities with proven algae technologies to work with private industry sharing information without losing control of IP/patents.o Lower the high up-front fees charged by universities and require warranties and guarantees that their algae technologies can scale outside the lab.o How can we change the 1976 Congressional Mandate that requires that the funds go to 'institutions wcj of higher learning' and allow them to go directly to private industry without hiring lobbyists?All information will be reviewed on a confidential basis. Chosen papers approved will be submitted to the Algae Caucus, Congress, the Secretary of Energy and the Trump administration (de-identification will be provided if requested) in an attempt to change the language in the outdated Congressional Mandate to support commercial deployment for commercially-minded algae researchers, algae producers and equipment companies and to benefit taxpayers and the world with commercial algae co-products and potential fuels. Responses are due by December 31, 2017. Reviews will be completed and selected papers will be chosen and presented during the first quarter of 2018.http//nationalalgaeassociation.com