TechGearLab Releases Results For The Best Drones On The Market

Editors' Choice, Best Buy, and Top Pick titles are awarded to standout gadgets.
 
CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- TechGearLab, an emerging technology review website, has just published results for the top drones of 2016. Nine highly reputable models were selected to be tested and tinkered with by a team of reviewers who were eager to give the flying contraptions a spin. The testers derived quantitative analysis from objective tests, which were devised with scientific rigor, in order to precisely rank each contender head-to-head. Additionally, the gadgets performed aeronautical gymnastics, captured panning vistas and chased bikers, skaters, dogs and more, to assess real world application and ease of use. In an effort to provide a diversified analysis geared toward every type of user, the observations of newbies, amateurs and professional pilots were weighed into the mix. At the culmination of this extensive assessment, each machine was measured across categories including video quality, ease of use, flight performance, video downlink and customer service.

The winners are as follows:

Editors' Choice - DJI Phantom 4

The Editors' Choice award is reserved for products that stand out from the overwhelming number of options that flood the market, and the Phantom 4 does just that. This model is simple to use and creates footage fit for a professional. Featuring an intuitive interface and premium video downlink capabilities, it's conducive to a range of possibilities in terms of adjustments and fine tuning making it an excellent choice for users looking to refine their skills. According to tech gear review experts, Max Mutter and Steven Tata, "If epic, cinema quality pan rights, and flyover shots are what you're after, the DJI Phantom 4 will be your new best friend. It is the most responsive and maneuverable model we tested, allowing you to easily get into position and complete your flyby with precision."

Top Pick - DJI Inspire 1 V2.0

In spite of being the most costly model tested, the DJI Inspire 1 V2.0 is in its own class in regards to value. It's a professional grade apparatus featuring a carbon fiber structure, a heated battery for operating in frosty temps and premium quality footage. One of its standout attributes is the dual controller feature because having several operators allows one person to navigate the quadcopter while the other directs the angle of the camera. Reviewers found that, "This precise control makes getting intricate shots much easier and can improve the overall quality of the video."

Best Buy - DJI Phantom 3 Standard

The Phantom 3 Standard won the Best Buy Award due to its budget friendly blend of performance and value. Tech gear reviewers described this model as, "Essentially the stripped down little brother of the Phantom 4, but it's a little brother with a chip on its shoulder, with something to prove." While it's slightly less stable than some of the more expensive models, it still holds it's own in terms of footage quality and functionality. Overall, it's a great option for individuals who are looking to include footage of this type to their cinematic projects but can't justify dishing out the dollars for a top of the market contraption."

Based out of Cheyenne, Wyoming, TechGearLab, LLC offers precise and in-depth comparison reviews to aid technology buffs in their gadget purchasing choices. The website offers side-by-side comparative charts which break down products based on specific measures such as ease of use and customer service. Expert reviewers with science and engineering degrees from elites schools including MIT, UC Berkeley, Princeton, and Oxford, bring a pragmatic angle to each review, enhancing accuracy with a meticulous standard of scientific rigor. Once products have been tested over various pertinent measures, they are scored and awarded to reflect their performance.

