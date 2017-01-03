 
January 2017





Finding something to do in Wilkes – Barre, Scranton, Poconos just got easier!

WilkesBarreScrantonNightout.com is a one-stop internet guide to what's going on in and around the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton/Pocono Region.
 
 
SCRANTON, Pa. - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- WilkesBarreScrantonNightout.com is a one-stop internet guide to what's going on in and around the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton/Pocono Region.

Officials say, "We are part of the ONLY International Entertainment Directory of its kind on the internet.  We feature a comprehensive list of restaurants, bars, bands, entertainment, events, and hotels all in one place."

WilkesBarreScrantonNightOut.com features the best combination of merchants to ensure that site visitors can plan a memorable night out in the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area. From arranging time at a spa, a limo along with an evening at a comedy club, theatrical event, concert or nightclub can be found on WilkesBarreScrantonNightOut.com. They also feature hotels to complete your night out experience.

Planning a future event or finding dining or drink specials for the day is made easy with our daily event calendar.  Visitors can stay connected to the latest upcoming events or daily dining and drink specials by using the event calendar or free toolbar, or viewing their event video or subscribing to the weekly newsletter.

"Anyone that finds they are bored in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton just doesn't know where to look for fun!  If residents and city visitors use our site to find something to do, they'll never be bored in our town again.  The reason other directory sites pale in comparison is our marketing philosophy.  We give visitors everything that they need to have a fun night out and we promote site merchants and bands with viral marketing on and off the internet.  Everyone wins."

Poised to become the leader in all entertainment online directories, WilkesBarreScrantonNightOut.com lists over 1000 merchants, and that continues to grow daily.  To date, sites are available in over 180 cities in the US, Singapore, China, Mexico, England, Hong Kong and Canada.

For more information about WilkesBarreScrantonNightOut.com visit its website at www.wilkesbarrescrantonnightout.com or you can email them at info@wilkesbarrescrantonnightout.com or give them a call at 570-468-3529

Media Contact
Lucia Piccolino
info@wilkesbarrescrantonnightout.com
