Employstream Announces The Addition Of Gerald Hetrick As Chief Executive Officer

-- EmployStream, a SaaS company whose flagship product automates the hiring process for staffing firms of all sizes, has announced thathas been introduced as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Hetrick's addition is to further accelerate EmployStream's growth plan based on a successful 2016 fiscal year.Mr. Hetrick co-founded Vox Mobile, a Cleveland-based technology company providing complete enterprise mobility, including best-in-class mobile technology consulting, management & support to companies around the globe, in 2006 along with Kris Snyder and most recently held the position of Chief Operating Officer. He specializes in developing creative solutions that align with a business's strategy, timeframes and service levels for organizations ranging from the Fortune 1000 to small start-ups."We are at a point now where I knew it was crucial to bring the right strategic sales and technology mind into the company for us to grow. Gerald has an excellent track record of scaling startups and positioning them for sustainable growth. I am confident he will be able to effectively communicate our benefits and grow our client base quickly." stated Rob Sable, Founder of EmployStream."I am excited to get started," said Mr. Hetrick, "EmployStream's SaaS product solves real problems and creates real opportunities. Rob's deep knowledge of the staffing industry and his ability to translate that into a unique product offering is impressive. This is what drew me to EmployStream and I am confident we will be able to create another rapid growth success story in Cleveland."__________________EmployStream is a SaaS product that helps high-volume staffing companies automate their hiring process from beginning to end. Our 100% paperless and mobile-friendly process is simple and ultimately flexible. Complete any hiring workflow including all applicant intake, interviewing, pre-employment screening and onboarding forms - even integrate with your existing ATS. Hire 90% faster, reduce your hiring costs by more than 50% and provide a better overall employee experience to help you grow and scale. Learn more by visiting