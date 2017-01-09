News By Tag
Pet Professional Guild announces new look, innovative educational events for 2017 and 2018
Conventional annual summit in Orlando, Florida will be supplemented with practical, multi-species behavior and training workshops in Kanab, Utah
PPG's third annual educational Force-Free Summit will take place at the Sheraton Lake Buena Vista hotel in Orlando, Florida from November 16-20, 2017 and feature three and a half days of lectures and practical workshops with a host of animal behavior and training specialists, including repeat presenters Dr. Karen Overall, Chirag Patel, Janis Bradley, Emily Larlham, Pat Miller, Veronica Boutelle, Jacqueline Munera, and Dr. Robert King. New additions Dr. Nathan Hall, Sherry Woodard, Dr. Lynn Honeckman, and Dr. Frank McMillan will join them as the event continues to draw the highest caliber of guest speakers. PPG is currently taking applications for the remaining speaker slots and expects to announce the final schedule shortly.
The second event is the PPG Training & Behavior Analysis Workshop, which will take place atBest Friends Animal Society (BFAS) in Kanab, Utah from April 22-26, 2018. The event features a brand new concept boasting four days of hands-on clinics across multiple species hosted by industry experts around the theme of shelter pet management and rehabilitation for adoption and successful family integration. The current line-up of specialists who will be on site includes Janis Bradley, Chirag Patel, Emily Larlham, Jacqueline Munera, Emily Cassell and Lara Joseph, as well BFAS experts Dr. Franklin McMillan, Sherry Woodard, Glenn Pierce and BFAS co-founder, Faith Maloney.
Registration for both events is due to open any day, with monthly payment options available for PPG members. As has rapidly become the hallmark of PPG's events, both will offer the highest standard of education and excellent networking opportunities. The Florida event will offer three value package options, enhanced menu options and food choices, and a variety of entertaining evening activities, enabling attendees to personalize their itinerary and overall summit experience. The Utah event, meanwhile, will combine both academic sessions and hands-on workshops, which will take place on the premises at BFAS and vary between horses, donkeys, goats, dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, puppies, and "wild things." Attendees will also be able to take part in special projects each day, as well as lectures and LABS in the town of Kanab. Group activities will be available on two of the evenings and can be reserved nearer the date. Limited spaces are available and PPG recommends booking early to avoid disappointment.
"Our annual educational summits thus far have been an incredible success, both with presenters and attendees," said PPG president, Niki Tudge. "As always, we listen carefully to the feedback we receive from all parties and we look forward this year to building on the high standard set by the previous two years with an even bigger and better event in a new location. In addition, we wanted to create a new and innovative educational concept where attendees could gain hands-on experience, guided by experts, with a variety of animals in a more intimate setting. Our Utah event will provide exactly that and we are thrilled at the opportunity to work with BFAS, which runs the nation's largest no-kill sanctuary for companion animals and builds effective programs to reduce the number of animals entering shelters. Both events will offer attendees a unique educational opportunity and experience."
PPG is set to open registration for both events shortly. For more information on the PPG Summit 2017 in Orlando, see http://www.petprofessionalguild.com/
