 
News By Tag
* Hofsas House Hotel
* Food Bank
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Hotels
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Carmel
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
9876543


Hofsas House Hotel Celebrates Spring with Its 7th Annual Fundraiser for Food Bank of Monterey County

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Hofsas House Hotel
Food Bank

Industry:
Hotels

Location:
Carmel - California - US

CARMEL, Calif. - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The Theis family is celebrating its 70th Anniversary of European hospitality at its beautiful Bavarian-inspired Hofsas House Hotel, which is as charming as the town itself. With firm roots in the past, the family is looking toward the future by keeping abreast of guests' every need.

Owner and General Manager, Carrie Theis, announced today that you are invited to celebrate Summer at the Hofsas House with its Sixth Annual Fundraiser for The Food Bank For Monterey County on Thursday, March 23rd, 2017. Enjoy a fun evening!

Savor appetizers from local Chef's including Chef Steve Johnson from TusCA Ristorante at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa, Annie Hobbs at a Taste of Elegance, Chef Terry Teplitzky from Wild Thyme and Michael's Catering, Soerke Peters from Basil Carmel and Chef Brandon Miller from Mundaka.  Enjoy chocolates from Lula's Chocolates and cookies from Sweet Elena's. Sip a glass of award winning Wines from Carmel Wines or taste some of Mad Otter's signature beer.  Listen to the sounds of stringed instruments of Terrence Ferrell.  Support the Food Bank For Monterey County.   This is from last year and will updated once we confirm all attendees.

Details:

Where: Hofsas House at San Carlos & 4th Ave Carmel - by - the- Sea poolside!

When: Thursday, March 23rd, 2017

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Cost: $50 per person, 100% of the money raised will go to the Food Bank For Monterey County.

Reservations: Limited reservations available. Call Carrie at the Hofsas House (831) 624-2745 to make a reservation.

All proceeds benefit the Food Bank for Monterey County. Donations allowed without your presence.

The Food Bank for Monterey County, a certified Feeding America food bank, is the largest supplier of emergency food in Monterey County. We distribute 6 million pounds of food annually. The national image of our area is one of wealth and beauty. Yet poverty and food insecurity exist in the "Salad Bowl of the World." The challenge is great and we strive to meet it on a daily basis.

Hofsas House Background:

Owned and operated by the Theis Family, Hofsas House Hotel is within walking distance of everything Carmel has to offer, including a stunning beach, fine restaurants and shops, and wine tasting. It provides peaceful respite and European charm just minutes from Monterey, Pebble Beach, Big Sur and Pacific Grove . The Hofsas House's 38 spacious, one-of-a-kind rooms boast European comfort and lovely views, not to mention amenities like fireplaces, private balconies, wet bars, kitchens and patios. Large suites provide the perfect stay for newlyweds and everyone else seeking an extra special getaway. Dutch doors in every room allow guests to welcome in the ocean air, and free WiFi enables them to stay connected — if they want to.

The Hofsas House Hotel family works to ensure every visitor's experience is special, striving to offer the highest quality personal services. Consider the continental breakfast, abundant with fresh French Roast coffee, tea, juice, fruit and pastries from a neighborhood bakery, or the personalized concierge services for guests and their families, including their four-legged family members, who are welcome, as well.

For large groups — wedding parties, company meetings, family reunions and others — Hofsas House Hotel offers a spacious room equipped with a fireplace and full kitchen that can comfortably accommodate 40 people. A heated pool, dry saunas, decks with views and off-street parking are on offer as well.

Hofsas House Hotel is located on San Carlos Street, north of Fourth Avenue in Carmel-by-the-Sea. For more information, call (831) 624-2745 or visitwww.hofsashouse.com. Like us on Facebook
End
Source:Hofsas House
Email:***@chatterboxpublicrelations.com Email Verified
Tags:Hofsas House Hotel, Food Bank
Industry:Hotels
Location:Carmel - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Chatter Box Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share