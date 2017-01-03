News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Hofsas House Hotel Celebrates Spring with Its 7th Annual Fundraiser for Food Bank of Monterey County
Owner and General Manager, Carrie Theis, announced today that you are invited to celebrate Summer at the Hofsas House with its Sixth Annual Fundraiser for The Food Bank For Monterey County on Thursday, March 23rd, 2017. Enjoy a fun evening!
Savor appetizers from local Chef's including Chef Steve Johnson from TusCA Ristorante at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa, Annie Hobbs at a Taste of Elegance, Chef Terry Teplitzky from Wild Thyme and Michael's Catering, Soerke Peters from Basil Carmel and Chef Brandon Miller from Mundaka. Enjoy chocolates from Lula's Chocolates and cookies from Sweet Elena's. Sip a glass of award winning Wines from Carmel Wines or taste some of Mad Otter's signature beer. Listen to the sounds of stringed instruments of Terrence Ferrell. Support the Food Bank For Monterey County. This is from last year and will updated once we confirm all attendees.
Details:
Where: Hofsas House at San Carlos & 4th Ave Carmel - by - the- Sea poolside!
When: Thursday, March 23rd, 2017
Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Cost: $50 per person, 100% of the money raised will go to the Food Bank For Monterey County.
Reservations:
All proceeds benefit the Food Bank for Monterey County. Donations allowed without your presence.
The Food Bank for Monterey County, a certified Feeding America food bank, is the largest supplier of emergency food in Monterey County. We distribute 6 million pounds of food annually. The national image of our area is one of wealth and beauty. Yet poverty and food insecurity exist in the "Salad Bowl of the World." The challenge is great and we strive to meet it on a daily basis.
Hofsas House Background:
Owned and operated by the Theis Family, Hofsas House Hotel is within walking distance of everything Carmel has to offer, including a stunning beach, fine restaurants and shops, and wine tasting. It provides peaceful respite and European charm just minutes from Monterey, Pebble Beach, Big Sur and Pacific Grove . The Hofsas House's 38 spacious, one-of-a-kind rooms boast European comfort and lovely views, not to mention amenities like fireplaces, private balconies, wet bars, kitchens and patios. Large suites provide the perfect stay for newlyweds and everyone else seeking an extra special getaway. Dutch doors in every room allow guests to welcome in the ocean air, and free WiFi enables them to stay connected — if they want to.
The Hofsas House Hotel family works to ensure every visitor's experience is special, striving to offer the highest quality personal services. Consider the continental breakfast, abundant with fresh French Roast coffee, tea, juice, fruit and pastries from a neighborhood bakery, or the personalized concierge services for guests and their families, including their four-legged family members, who are welcome, as well.
For large groups — wedding parties, company meetings, family reunions and others — Hofsas House Hotel offers a spacious room equipped with a fireplace and full kitchen that can comfortably accommodate 40 people. A heated pool, dry saunas, decks with views and off-street parking are on offer as well.
Hofsas House Hotel is located on San Carlos Street, north of Fourth Avenue in Carmel-by-the-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse