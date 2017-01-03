News By Tag
m-erg Honored at the 12th Annual Aggie 100
Local Houston Company Ranked Number Eighth in Annual Listing
m-erg's mission is to make individuals and organizations wildly successful by becoming healthier and more productive. Since 2003, they have provided thorough expertise in the areas of workplace modification and positive behavior changes. m-erg offers technical support for office and industrial workspaces, as well as training through seminars and individual workstation evaluations. Martha Parker, founder and President of m-erg (Aggie Class of '95) , believes the success of her business has come from her organization's dedication to improving work places and work experiences for people.
"Every m-erg associate is dedicated to helping people," said Parker. "I owe this success to that dedication, and I know how vital passion is to the success of a business."
The 100 Aggie-owned or Aggie-led businesses with the highest annual revenue growth were recognized on Friday, November 11, 2016, at an evening gala in the Hall of Champions at Texas A&M University's football stadium, Kyle Field. The honorees were joined by employees, faculty, administrators, current students and fellow entrepreneurs to celebrate their success.
"The 12th Annual Aggie 100 is a very impressive representation of Aggie excellence. The companies reflect 1,352 years of experience bringing the best to their respective industries and keeping the Aggie entrepreneurial standards alive and well," said Richard H. Lester, executive director of the Mays Business School's Center for New Ventures and Entrepreneurship.
"We're so proud of these top 100 performing Aggie entrepreneurs, and we celebrate the success of all Aggie companies that live by the Aggie Code of Honor. We need more of that in today's business world."
About m-erg
m-erg is Houston's friendly ergonomic consulting firm, providing solutions to workers worldwide since 2003. m-erg works with ergonomic, safety and health, human resource, and facilities professionals to provide their clients with the best ergonomic program and process possible. m-erg is certified as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) and with the State of Texas as a Historically Underutilized Business (HUB). http://www.m-
Marché Warfield
***@satorimarketing.net
