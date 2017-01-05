 
News By Tag
* Quinceanera
* Quinceaneras Magazine
* QuinceaneraLA
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sacramento
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765

Sacramento Quinceanera Magazine Expo

Quinceanera Magazine Expo where our magazine comes alive! The best Quinceanera Expo only with #QuinceaneraMagazine January 29, 2017, at McClellan Conference Center 3rd anniversary! Win your Quince dress and more raffles every hour!
 
 
IMG_0908
IMG_0908
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Quinceaneras Magazine brings together top line vendors for Quinceaneras, Latino Brides, Sweet Sixteen, and Prom Queens to meet and learn more about new products and services. Quinceanera Magazine EXPOS bring our advertisers to life, which help bring special moments to many events. McClellan Conference Center is where we will celebrate our 20th EXPO within Sacramento area.

Here is your opportunity to meet with our actual advertisers presenting some exclusive deals for our EXPO; start planning your Quinceanera, Sweet Sixteen or Wedding by attending this Quinceanera Magazine™ EXPO. Find every service you need for that special occasion, all in one roof, at the Sacramento Quinceanera EXPO by Quinceanera Magazine™ held at the Pomona Fairplex Pomona, CA. The finest trade professionals will be at your service face to face showing you, the latest trends on gowns, dresses, makeup and hair, Tuxedos, Decorations, Photography Choreography, Music, Limousines, Party Busses, Cake, Gourmet food tastings, Invitations, Photobooth, and lots more!  Quinceaneras, you are our special VIP guest!

http://www.quinceaneraexpoevents.com/sacramento.html

Contact
Quinceanera Magazine Sacramento
Sandy Belio
***@quincaenerasmagazine.com
End
Source:Quinceanera Magazine Southern California
Email:***@quincaenerasmagazine.com
Tags:Quinceanera, Quinceaneras Magazine, QuinceaneraLA
Industry:Fashion
Location:Sacramento - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Quinceanera Magazine PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share