News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sacramento Quinceanera Magazine Expo
Quinceanera Magazine Expo where our magazine comes alive! The best Quinceanera Expo only with #QuinceaneraMagazine January 29, 2017, at McClellan Conference Center 3rd anniversary! Win your Quince dress and more raffles every hour!
Here is your opportunity to meet with our actual advertisers presenting some exclusive deals for our EXPO; start planning your Quinceanera, Sweet Sixteen or Wedding by attending this Quinceanera Magazine™ EXPO. Find every service you need for that special occasion, all in one roof, at the Sacramento Quinceanera EXPO by Quinceanera Magazine™ held at the Pomona Fairplex Pomona, CA. The finest trade professionals will be at your service face to face showing you, the latest trends on gowns, dresses, makeup and hair, Tuxedos, Decorations, Photography Choreography, Music, Limousines, Party Busses, Cake, Gourmet food tastings, Invitations, Photobooth, and lots more! Quinceaneras, you are our special VIP guest!
http://www.quinceaneraexpoevents.com/
Contact
Quinceanera Magazine Sacramento
Sandy Belio
***@quincaenerasmagazine.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse