Sacramento Quinceanera Magazine Expo

Quinceanera Magazine Expo where our magazine comes alive! The best Quinceanera Expo only with #QuinceaneraMagazine January 29, 2017, at McClellan Conference Center 3rd anniversary! Win your Quince dress and more raffles every hour!

Contact

Quinceanera Magazine Sacramento

Sandy Belio

***@quincaenerasmagazine.com Quinceanera Magazine SacramentoSandy Belio

End

-- Quinceaneras Magazine brings together top line vendors for Quinceaneras, Latino Brides, Sweet Sixteen, and Prom Queens to meet and learn more about new products and services. Quinceanera Magazine EXPOS bring our advertisers to life, which help bring special moments to many events. McClellan Conference Center is where we will celebrate our 20th EXPO within Sacramento area.Here is your opportunity to meet with our actual advertisers presenting some exclusive deals for our EXPO; start planning your Quinceanera, Sweet Sixteen or Wedding by attending this Quinceanera Magazine™ EXPO. Find every service you need for that special occasion, all in one roof, at the Sacramento Quinceanera EXPO by Quinceanera Magazine™ held at the Pomona Fairplex Pomona, CA. The finest trade professionals will be at your service face to face showing you, the latest trends on gowns, dresses, makeup and hair, Tuxedos, Decorations, Photography Choreography, Music, Limousines, Party Busses, Cake, Gourmet food tastings, Invitations, Photobooth, and lots more! Quinceaneras, you are our special VIP guest!