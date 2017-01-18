 
Greg Seward Joins Quest Service Group LLC as Vice President, Construction Services

 
 
Greg Seward
Greg Seward
 
GARDEN CITY, N.Y. - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Quest Service Group is proud to announce that Greg Seward has joined the company as the new Vice President, Construction Services.

Mr. Seward was most recently a Construction Project Manager at AmerisourceBergen Corporation of Chesterbrook, PA where he utilized his extensive construction and project management skills to facilitate the transformation of independent pharmacies to the Good Neighbor Pharmacy brand. With over 20 years of experience in Retail Construction, he has managed a number of notable projects for retailers ranging from Walmart to Lowe's Home Improvement to Krispy Kreme Corporation.

Dan Gerstman, Quest Service Group's President, said, "Greg brings to Quest strong construction and project management expertise that will benefit our retail clients. In addition, his experiences leading change while working at world class retailers will help Quest as it continues to assist retailers in the next stages of their transformation."

Greg Seward commented, "I am truly honored to be a part of the Quest Service Group family. The company really has its finger on the pulse of the industry while their vision, drive, and passion gives testimony to how they continue to evolve to address the ever-changing needs of their retail clients. I look forward to working with the team to further enhance the Construction Services division and drive successful solutions in the retail industry."


About Quest Service Group

Quest Service Group is a national retail services company that provides store interior construction, remodel, installation and merchandising services to leading retailers and brands. Our nationwide coverage, solid project management and best-in-class reporting systems enable us to help our clients drive their retail performance to the next level. More information about Quest can be found on the company's website at http://www.questservicegroup.com.

Source:Quest Service Group LLC
