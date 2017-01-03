Yellowdig Management Update Announced

Contact

Scott D. Barnette

919-539-9206

scott.barnette@ yellowdig.com Scott D. Barnette919-539-9206

End

-- With the rapid growth of Yellowdig Social Learning Platform's market adoption, we are excited to announce a few changes in our management team to better serve our quickly growing customer base., Ph.D., has taken over a new role as Head of Commercial, where he will be responsible for all aspects of commercial, from new business development, sales, and strategic partnerships within the Higher Ed and K-12 markets. Akiba J. Covitz was previously Head of Business Development.has taken over a new role as Head of Account Management, where he will be responsible for all aspects of account management, from contracting, customer onboarding, and special projects. Scott Barnette was previously EVP Sales., Ph.D., has taken over a new role as CTO, where he will oversee all aspects of the technology platform spanning technical roadmap, data science, development operations and special projects. Shantanu Sharma was previously VP Engineering.has been promoted to a new role as Director, Product Engineering, where he will be responsible for Yellowdig's product roadmap, feature pipeline, frontend design and engineering. Matthew Coppola was previously Senior Software Engineer at Yellowdig."These are very exciting times for Yellowdig as we align our management time and talent with the needs of our quickly expanding customer base. These management changes are very positive developments for our team for the next phase of our growth," says Shaunak Roy, CEO Yellowdig.Yellowdig has completed pilots at many of America's best universities. Yellowdig is a carefully designed hybrid between a university social network and a course management tool. The Yellowdig platform helps establish knowledge communities, increase students' knowledge of current affairs related to coursework, and dramatically increases course participation and engagement. Learn more at www.yellowdig.com.