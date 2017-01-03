News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Toll Brothers at Kechter Farm to host Jan. 22 arts event
Fort Collins, 80528) for the Off the Hook Arts organization. The Jan. 22 Chamber Music Mixer kicks off the local arts organization's Winterfest 2017.
"Area residents are invited to join us for this afternoon of musical performances, great food provided by Sayani Catering, wine and silent auction treasures," says Toll Brothers Project Manager Mark Strauss. "Off the Hook Arts is one of many non-profit organizations supported by Toll Brothers."
Artists for the Jan. 22 event include: Professional Chamber Musicians — Michael Davis, violin; Peter Lloyd, bass; Beth Rosbach, cello; Silvana Santinelli, piano; Phillip Stevens, viola; and Young Featured Artists — Caleb and MacKenzie Alons, viola and piano; Ben Koenig, violin; Ryan Saldanha, violin; and Naomi and Ethan Sherman, violin and piano.
Silent auction items include: a Kindle Fire; an Echo Dot and Case; tickets to shows at Bas Bleu, Fort Collins Symphony Orchestra, Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Open Stage and Lincoln Center; four Tickets to a concert at The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center in New York; two tickets to the 30th anniversary concert of Strings Music Festival Steamboat Springs paired with a stay at the Elk Lodge in Walden; Grace Design Sound Equipment (Lyons company); Painted Violin by artist Timmy Ray Harris; and much more.
The silent auction and reception runs from 3-4:30 p.m. followed by music from the Chamber Group from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. Tickets are $20 each and may be purchased online at https://on.spingo.com/
About Off the Hook Arts
Off the Hook Arts is a non-profit music education program that provides free and low-cost programming for students in Northern Colorado. Its mission is to inspire a love of the performing arts through public concerts, education and interdisciplinary collaboration between the arts and sciences. Off the Hook Arts seeks to encourage life-long creativity and appreciation for the arts. They provide low and no-cost arts education to children and adults, work collaboratively with scientists and other arts organizations, and bring the experience of world-class music to new audiences of all ages. The organization supports continued growth in performers and arts appreciators alike, and encourages audiences to champion a vibrant local arts culture.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 600 company founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company whose stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. In FORTUNE Magazine's 2016 Survey of The World's Most Admired Companies®* Toll Brothers was ranked #6 worldwide across ALL INDUSTRIES in Quality of Products/Services Offered after Apple, Walt Disney, Amazon, Alphabet, and Nordstrom, and before Netflix and Facebook. In the same 2016 survey, Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder Worldwide. For more information, visit TollBrothers.com/
This is not an offering where prohibited by law.
Contact
Laurie Anderson
***@prexperts.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse