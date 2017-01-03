 
Industry News





SUNY Ulster Seeks Participation from Community  for Adult Educational Needs

SUNY Ulster Seeks Participation from Ulster County Community  for Focus Groups on Adult Educational Needs
 
STONE RIDGE, N.Y. - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- SUNY Ulster is hosting four focus group meetings to obtain input from Ulster County adults who have never attended college or attended but never earned a degree. The purpose of the focus groups is to obtain the thoughts, ideas and advice of this group on how the school can better serve the educational needs of the adult learner in Ulster County.

SUNY Ulster is looking for both men and women, age 30 and above who live or work in Ulster County and have never attended college or attended but did not earn a degree to volunteer to attend one of the following four sessions:

• Tuesday, January 24 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm (snow date Wednesday, January 25, 6:00 pm – 8:00pm)
• Tuesday, January 31, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm (snow date Wednesday, February 1, 6:00 pm – 8:00pm)
• Saturday, January 28, 10:00 am – 12:00 noon (snow date Saturday, February 4, 10:00 am – 12:00 noon))
• Tuesday, February 7, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm (snow date Wednesday, February 8, 6:00 pm – 8:00pm)

The sessions will be held at the Kingston Center of SUNY Ulster at 94 Mary's Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. 12401.

A light dinner will be served at the evening sessions and a light breakfast on Saturday.

All information obtained during the sessions will remain confidential and will be used solely by SUNY Ulster to plan college programs.

To volunteer for one of the focus groups, please sign up online at http://www.sunyulster.edu/campus_and_culture/about_us/adu... or contact Mindy Kole, kolem@sunyulster.edu or 845-688-6041.

Media Contact
Deborah Kaufman, SUNY Ulster
845-202-7087
***@hudsonvalleypublicrelations.com
Source:SUNY Ulster, Deb Kaufman
Email:***@hudsonvalleypublicrelations.com Email Verified
Tags:Adult Education, Suny Ulster, Ulster County Ny
Industry:Education
Location:Stone Ridge - New York - United States
