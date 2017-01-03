News By Tag
SUNY Ulster Seeks Participation from Community for Adult Educational Needs
SUNY Ulster is looking for both men and women, age 30 and above who live or work in Ulster County and have never attended college or attended but did not earn a degree to volunteer to attend one of the following four sessions:
• Tuesday, January 24 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm (snow date Wednesday, January 25, 6:00 pm – 8:00pm)
• Tuesday, January 31, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm (snow date Wednesday, February 1, 6:00 pm – 8:00pm)
• Saturday, January 28, 10:00 am – 12:00 noon (snow date Saturday, February 4, 10:00 am – 12:00 noon))
• Tuesday, February 7, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm (snow date Wednesday, February 8, 6:00 pm – 8:00pm)
The sessions will be held at the Kingston Center of SUNY Ulster at 94 Mary's Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. 12401.
A light dinner will be served at the evening sessions and a light breakfast on Saturday.
All information obtained during the sessions will remain confidential and will be used solely by SUNY Ulster to plan college programs.
To volunteer for one of the focus groups, please sign up online at http://www.sunyulster.edu/
Deborah Kaufman, SUNY Ulster
845-202-7087
***@hudsonvalleypublicrelations.com
