News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Precision Door Service Makes Donation To The Make-A-Wish Foundation
Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida grants the heartfelt wish of any child over the age of 2 1/2 and under 18 (at the time of referral) that has been diagnosed with a life-threatening medical condition. The wish experience exists to bring hope, strength, and joy to the child and family during such a difficult time. It's about enriching the human experience.
Kelsea Hauck, Development Coordinator with the Make-A-Wish Central & Northern Florida states, "Thank You for electing to benefit Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida! We are so incredibly grateful for your generosity and everything that Precision Door Service has done to help support Make-A-Wish."
A big Thank You to "Games People Play" event sponsor Amarr Garage Doors, each of the game sponsors, and all of those that participated and donated.
Game Sponsors: A Second Opinion, Arrow Tru Line, Innovative Answering Assistance, Liftmaster, Linear, Marantec America, PayChex, Valpak, and Precision Holdings of Brevard.
The giving did not stop there. Jared Belyew, owner of Precision Door Service of Fort Wayne, has a daughter that was diagnosed with cancer and receiving treatment earlier in the 2016. Precision Door Service corporate matched the total amount raised, and donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation's Indiana chapter for precious Jayden Belyew. Anna Shimko, Development Operations Associate with Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana shares, "Thank you for this extreme generosity! I was blown away by this incredible gift. We are thrilled to get to grant these wishes! We are excited to work with Jayden and her wish experience."
About The Make-A-Wish Foundation
It all began on April 29, 1980, when a 7-year-old boy from Phoenix, Arizona, named Chris Greicius realized his lifelong wish to become a police officer. Many of those responsible for fulfilling Chris' wish wanted to do the same for other children with life-threatening medical conditions. This led to the founding of the Make-A-Wish of America. Make-A-Wish is now the largest wish-granting organization in the world with 62 chapters in the United States and its territories, and international affiliates in 37 countries spanning five continents. Make-A-Wish is unique in that the Wish Child's immediate family takes part in the wish. They have all shared in the stress of the illness and should share in the joy and memories of the wish. www.wish.org
About Precision Door Service
Beginning as a family business in the late 1980's, Precision Door Service organized as an informal partnership in 1997. With aspirations of building the best garage door company in America, the Precision Door Service founders began a franchise program that is designed for national expansion. There are now 85 locations across the United States. Precision Door Service's mission is to provide outstanding garage door repair service, complete customer satisfaction, and a program that rewards excellence from our franchisees, technicians and staff. www.precisiondoor.net
Media Contact
Suzanne Odisho
321-225-3500
sodisho@precisiondoor.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse