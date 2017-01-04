 
Baruvi Fresh LLC Names Brian Stuckelman Vice President of Sales

 
 
NEW YORK - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Baruvi Fresh LLC, an innovative health food production company in New York City, today announced the hiring of Brian Stuckelman as their new Vice President of Sales.

A 25-year veteran in the grocery, convenience store and big box channels, Stuckelman comes to Baruvi Fresh after serving as Vice President of Sales for Protein2o, a low calorie, low carb alternative to protein shakes with empty calories, carbs and sugar. During his time at Proten2o, he helped the company secure distribution opportunities with Walmart, Target, Albertsons and other major retailers and convenience stores.

Stuckelman's overall responsibilities at Baruvi Fresh include managing the sales relationships with the company's largest food distributors and retail accounts for the company's widely popular new product, hummustir – fresh hummus on demand.  He will also lead the broker network, by developing and maintaining strategic partnerships to build the Baruvi Fresh brand and support future planned product launches.

"I am pleased to welcome Brian to the Baruvi Fresh family," says founder, Rakesh Barmecha. "Brian's years of experience in the grocery store industry will help us execute our ideas as we look to expand hummustir's presence. We have a lot of plans in store for this year and are looking forward to having Brian help us turn those ideas into reality," he added.

Stuckelman has held a number of executive leadership positions with companies launching new food products to the market. His most notable accomplishment was working with kettle corn startup, Popcorn, Indiana. During his tenure, Stuckelman saw the company generate over $40 million in sales.

"After meeting with Baruvi Fresh and learning about the company's vision, I immediately knew that this was the right job for me," says Stuckelman. "Startups are never easy, but when you find a product that is not only outstanding, but unique, you cannot let that opportunity pass by."

About Baruvi Fresh, LLC

Baruvi Fresh LLC is an innovative health food production company, which aims to create new and exciting edible products. In 2016, Baruvi Fresh unveiled hummustir, an organic hummus that offers a truly authentic dip and spread unlike anything on the market.

The idea was conceived a few decades ago, in the Kruvi family's popular Mediterranean restaurant in Israel. After taking over a hummus restaurant from his father, Alon developed a passion for creating real, authentic hummus, free of preservatives and fillers, for all to enjoy. Using organic ingredients, hummustir prides itself on its real, fresh hummus, free of preservatives, MSG and GMOs.

Food quality and safety is hummustir's top priority and its ingredients come in state-of-the-art packaging that offers a long pantry life. Hummustir comes in three unique styles, Classic, a simple, smooth hummus; Mediterranean, with a tangy twist of lime and garlic; and Village, with a traditional touch of garlic and cumin. For more information, visit www.hummustir.com.

