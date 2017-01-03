News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
LifeAnswers Financial Group Announces Vice President of Business Implementation and Development
Vince's 25-year industry career began shortly after graduating with a degree in accounting and an MBA in finance from Rider University. He began at Merrill Lynch at its corporate headquarters as a financial analyst where he focused on office performance and profitability. Vince continued to be promoted within the industry, ultimately advancing to the executive level for a number of financial services marketing organizations. Most recently he served as the Chief Operations Officer at First Financial Security. During this time he developed systems and tools to measure and improve field performance, trained and developed field leaders, and oversaw all facets of operations.
Vince is looking forward to using his experience and his passion for working directly with producers in his new role with LifeAnswers.
"We are excited that someone with Vince's insurance industry and sales experience has decided to join the LifeAnswers team," said Harry N. Stout, LifeAnswers' Chief Executive. "We know Vince will do a great job assisting independent insurance agents and Insurance Marketing Organizations in reaching their income goals through the sale of life insurance and other financial products."
LifeAnswers is a direct to the agent marketing and life insurance sales opportunity that combines a next generation technology platform, a compound recruiting model and a top-of-industry compensation plan backed by progressive training, consumer lead and education systems. LifeAnswers, which has been designed for existing Independent Marketing Organizations (IMOs) and independent insurance agents, has contracted with a core group of top life insurance carriers for life insurance and annuity products for its members for every stage of a customer's financial needs.
More information about LifeAnswers Financial Group can be found at www.lifeanswersfg.com or by contacting the company at info@LifeAnswersFG.com (mailto:harry.stout@
Contact
Mark Stone
***@lifeanswersfg.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse