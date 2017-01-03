Sprinter IT Launches New Website

Central WI Based Business IT, Computer & Cell Phone Repair Company Launches New Website

-- Sprinter IT, a central-Wisconsin based computer and cell phone repair and Business IT company, recently launched a new website to further showcase the repairs and business services the company performs, as well as added a chat feature that allows users to interact with the company in live time.The new website is responsive as well, giving an optimum user experience for tablet and mobile phone users, as well as for desktop and laptop viewers. Sprinter IT went with the web development and design team at OneClick, Inc to design the new site.Each Sprinter IT Location- Wausau, Stevens Point, and Wisconsin Rapids now has it's own location page, featuring the hours, phone number and the services provided by each location. This allows users to bookmark their nearest location for easy reference.The website also features a blog, where useful, periodic updates on computers, cell phone, tablets, and business services will be posted as well.Sprinter IT have served the computer, cell phone and tablet repair needs of central Wisconsin for 7 years. There are currently three locations and the company is looking to open a fourth soon.Have a look at the new website here: