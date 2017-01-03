Preston Ford Places 63rd in the Top 100

End

-- There are roughly 3,300 Ford dealerships across the whole United States, and Preston Ford has a history of making the Top 100 Ford dealerships in sales volume. Previously making the Top 100 in the 90's, Preston Ford has dedicated them to reaching the Top 100 steadily since 2009. This year, Preston Ford was able to break their all-time lowest placement within the Top 100.Previously, Preston Ford ended their year at 93rd in 2010 and then placing 89th in 2011. Again, in 2013, they finished 90th in the United States before making a huge jump to 72nd in 2014 and 79th in 2015. For 2016 they kicked off the Top 100 Sales Drive with a goal of becoming the #1 Ford Dealer for the Washington D.C. region, within the top 10 Ford Dealers in the United States and make it within the top 75 dealers for the calendar year 2016.December 2016 kicked off Mission: Possible 4, in which stated Preston Ford's three goals for the month. The result ended with a huge sales surge of 493 new Ford cars, trucks, and SUVS sold. This sales surge allowed Preston Ford to become #1 in the Washington D.C. region and 7th in the United States from the month of December. They also broke their previous records by finishing at 63rd in the United States for the year 2016.Preston Ford has the most extensive Ford inventory on the East Coast, with more than 1,000 new Fords and can meet any personal or business need. Ford top-sellers helped pave the way for this outstanding performance. One of most popular models is the Ford Super Duty, which just earned a Motor Trend award for Truck of the Year. The aluminum body of the F-150 leads to fantastic fuel economy for a truck that size. This is why the F-Series is the most popular line of trucks in history. The new Ford Fusion also sold well, as its new rotary gear shift really opens up the cabin. The Ford Escape and the Ford Explorer were the most sought after Ford SUVs, our customers loved these models as they have quickly become known as two of the most reliable SUV models on the market. Business owners also took advantage of Preston Ford's huge selection of new Ford Transit Connects and Transit Cargo vans."We are truly grateful to all of our customers that not only bought in December but also the entire year of 2016," says David Wilson Jr, Vice President of Preston Automotive Group, "Our goal is always to provide the largest selection possible for our customer and pair that with the lowest prices. It's our commitment to our loyal customers."Preston Ford thanks all of their great customers who bought Ford vehicles this year and helped propel them to 63in the United States. With a population of just under 700 total people for the entire town, it is amazing that a dealership in the small town of Preston can become such a destination dealership for those seeking new Ford cars, trucks, and SUV models. We would always like to thank all our great sales and service associates that keep our customers coming back with fantastic customer service. They are also proud to be a part of the Ford family and brand for not taking the bailout money and crafting best-in-class cars, trucks, and SUV models that our customers can always count on when needed the most.