New Show Alert: Celebrity Fashion Designer Kl Allen Creates New Tv Series "professional Groupies"

-- KL Allen is looking to take his out of the box fashion aesthetic into the world of film with his new Comedy Drama Television Series Professional Groupies.Professional Groupies stars retired NBA Player turned Actor Kenyon Glover known for his roles in TVOne's Born Again Virgin, Lifetime's Devious Maids, and BET's Let Stay Together just to name a few, alongside Hollywood's rising star Kevin Savage known for his role as Andreas in TVOne's Chasing Waterfalls, Jerick in CW's The Originals and BET's The Game. Also starring in the Series is Antonio Starks known for his television debut on WETV's ExIsle. Professional Groupies introduces newcomer's Amaris L Samuel who plays the Lead Karabelle Charles, along with Indira Ali, Charity Hitchcock, Chloe Stafford known for her hit web series Sidechicks, Mona J, Steven Bastien, Javelle D Johnson, Robert Watts, Tobijah Harriott, Vincent Mathis, Chiquita Hooks and Kenneth Nance Jr who just appeared on Season 1 of FX's Golden Globes winning show Atlanta.Professional Groupies centers around the life of Karabelle Julian-Charles, an optimistic yet boisterous housewife whose plans to start a family come to a crashing halt when she is hit with a surprise divorce from her husband, Courtney Charles, the #1 Draft Pick in the NBA who recently signed a one hundred million dollar contract. With a Prenuptial agreement standing in her way and no other means to continue living her life of luxury, Karabelle turns to her four closest girlfriends Genesis, Morgan, Safiya and Jia who are known socialites that date wealthy celebrity men as they teach her the step by step rules to become a Professional Groupie.By creating a modern comedy that appeals to social media, gossip blogs and current event's, KL hopes he can find distribution on a Major Network." I really have to give the Celebrity Gossip Blogs such as The Shaderoom, BallerAlert, Sandra Rose, Funky Dineva, The Industry On Blast, Fameolous, Celeb Gozzip and TMZ credit for my inspiration. Their stories on socialites and groupies in the industry really gave me a world to explore. I would find myself waking up and going to sleep reading their articles to see what drama was unfolding next. I came to the conclusion that I wanted to write a show that was funny and exciting covering those topics. I feel like young girls now think it's acceptable to make a career out of finding a rich celebrity man to give them their dream life. I want to educate society on this topic but in a fun and exciting way."He Continued. "We are going to have a private screening for the Pilot with some major industry executives to seek distribution to the network. We also plan to submit it to several Major Film Festivals. If we can't get major distribution which I don't see why not, we will then release it as a Web Series hopefully on Amazon Video-On-Demand or Youtube, because this is something the world needs to see and we are going to need your help. We have launched an Indiegogo Campaign to raise $15,000 for production of the entire 6 episode series. Funding will also be used to submit to major festivals as well."KL Allen, is a Celebrity Designer with a growing successful fashion label, Perfect Population By: KL Allen. With design's highly sought out by Celebrity Wardrobe Stylists, Celebrities And Industry Insiders, the label has been featured on notable celebrities such as American Idol and Grammy Award Winning Singer Fantasia Barrino, Reality Star and Supermodel Cynthia Bailey from RHOA along with Kenya Moore as well as Grammy Award Winning Singer Mya Harrison, Gospel Award Winning Group Mary Mary, Que from Diddy's Making The Band Day 26 and Kari Wells from Bravo's new hit series Married to Medicine along with being featured in countless Magazines along with being on National Television networks BET, VH1, MTV, BRAVO and OXYGEN. The brand has went on to be showcased in New York Fashion Week as well as being accepted into London Fashion Week.Professional Groupies is produced by K & D Productions in association with 3 Way Studios.Check Out The FIRST LOOK (Trailer):Be Sure To Support The IndieGoGo Campaign: