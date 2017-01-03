News By Tag
Versatile Haitian American Singer/Songwriter Natalie Jean releases Dance Remix
Winning recognition across the most diverse of musical genres and quite comfortable performing in English, French and Creole. In exciting news, Natalie Jean has recently dropped her new infectious single
Produced by Alexi Von Guggenberg, the single offers a great Dance Track and is readily available for purchase nationwide at the iTunes Store, Amazon.com, Google Play, and various digital online stores.
Natalie Jean is an award winning singer/songwriter performer and a dynamic artist who grew up loving music. She enjoyed singing with her Haitian father - who was also an artist. She writes for many genres, which would include Jazz, R&B, Dance, Pop, Country, Rap, Heavy Metal, Contemporary, etc. She can also sing in French and Spanish. Natalie takes inspiration from her daily life and hopes to touch the lives of others through her music.
From 2014-2016, Natalie Jean's songs have received over 50 nominations and several wins, including the Artists in Music Awards, LA Music Awards, The Indie Music Channel Awards, The Indees, American Songwriting Awards, Hollywood Music and Media Awards, The International Music and Entertainment Association, the Akademia Music Awards Josie Music Awards, International Songwriting Competition, Australian Songwriting Contest, Global Music Awards, Libera Music Awards, Wammies, World Wide Music Contest, Hollywood Songwriting Contest, International Songwriting Contest, Australian Independent Music Awards, AMG Music Awards, UBeat Music Awards and UK Songwriting Contest. She was named one of the Top Five Vocalists in the Singer Universe Vocalist of the Month for June 2014. She is also a featured artist in the book "The Artist Collection – Every Music Artist Has a Story" by the Josie Show and Country Blast Radio.
Her new single 'Red Room – Dance Remix' is from her latest album, "Unafraid," which was released on July 8, 2016.
Currently, she is working on several musical collaborations. She is also a spokesmodel for a new cosmetic line called 'Confidently Ready,' by Josie Passantino.
Itunes Link - https://itunes.apple.com/
