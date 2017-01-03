Recording Artist November Finds Comfort In Mainstream

His single " Check " is certain to hit the charts with a bullet

Ebony M.

Ebony M.

-- Boogie Down Bronx Representa' November, hip hop's new ASCAP songwriter, lyricist and talented entertainer. November started out performing in New Your City underground entertainment showcases early 2015. November's style is that of a true artist. He paints lyrical pictures. Always perfecting his lyricism with daily writing, hardwork, and passion. November has over 100 written works collectively. Notable published work from November since getting started as an independent artist, include self published and digitally released debut mixtape " Rude Awakening". (The single and music video available on You Tube produced by Warr Productions for " Such A Shame", covers and promo freestyles available for listeners on SoundCloud as well as, several unreleased collaborations with artists and producers in the US as well as the Netherlands and Canada.November's relocated to Atlanta GA to obtain more opportunities with his career. Embarking on his many talents, November landed a role within a short film entitled " Freedom In You". While on set November collaborated with Atlanta's recording artist / actor Rahim Brazil. Unreleased music project, single " We Are One " written and produced by both artists, a spin on Tupac's " Thug Passion". November made a cameo in Rahim's " Get Paid " music video (December 2016). New projects coming from on - going collaboration with Marietta guitarist, songwriter / producer Joey Hatheway in 2017 and many more talented artists both local and abroad. November has decided to take charge early in 2017 releasing the single " Check " . The single is highly anticipated and stores around the globe are picking it up. November is gearing up to begin the radio and fan promotions for the single, followed by a mainstream music video directed by industry filmmaker Chris Donaldson. November's main focus is making a name for himself while maintaining the true essence of hip hop, giving his all during live performances, putting blood, sweat and tears onto tracks. Showing his love for various cultures, he shines light on hardships and struggles, battles he has won, all for the sake of his fans to feel the realness from November.For more information or to book Novemeber contact his management teamEbony Inc. PRC (347) 257 - 5569