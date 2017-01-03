News By Tag
Recording Artist November Finds Comfort In Mainstream
His single " Check " is certain to hit the charts with a bullet
November's relocated to Atlanta GA to obtain more opportunities with his career. Embarking on his many talents, November landed a role within a short film entitled " Freedom In You". While on set November collaborated with Atlanta's recording artist / actor Rahim Brazil. Unreleased music project, single " We Are One " written and produced by both artists, a spin on Tupac's " Thug Passion". November made a cameo in Rahim's " Get Paid " music video (December 2016). New projects coming from on - going collaboration with Marietta guitarist, songwriter / producer Joey Hatheway in 2017 and many more talented artists both local and abroad. November has decided to take charge early in 2017 releasing the single " Check " . The single is highly anticipated and stores around the globe are picking it up. November is gearing up to begin the radio and fan promotions for the single, followed by a mainstream music video directed by industry filmmaker Chris Donaldson. November's main focus is making a name for himself while maintaining the true essence of hip hop, giving his all during live performances, putting blood, sweat and tears onto tracks. Showing his love for various cultures, he shines light on hardships and struggles, battles he has won, all for the sake of his fans to feel the realness from November.
For more information or to book Novemeber contact his management team
Ebony Inc. PRC (347) 257 - 5569
http://www.ebonyprc.com
Ebony M.
***@gmail.com
