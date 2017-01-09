News By Tag
Normandy Insurance Company Now Writing Workers' Compensation in Georgia
In addition to expanding its operations into Georgia, Normandy also brought all claims operations in-house in 2016 and has been assigned a Demotech Financial Stability Rating® of A (Exceptional)
"We are very excited to add Georgia to our portfolio, and will continue looking at moving into other states." says Normandy's Senior Vice President Jayson Buechler. "Becoming a multi-state carrier focused on workers' compensation allows us to expand our footprint and increase our presence in multiple markets."
Normandy has underwritten to a profit for five consecutive years and has invested heavily in systems and talent. We are now in an excellent position to execute our expansion plans and bring our outstanding customer service and claims handling to new markets, reports Buechler. "Since our founding in 2008, we have consistently expanded our services and sought out opportunities to grow methodically,"
ABOUT NORMANDY INSURANCE COMPANY Normandy Insurance Company (www.normandyins.com)
