Normandy Insurance Company Now Writing Workers' Compensation in Georgia

-- Florida-based workers' compensation carrier Normandy Insurance Company now is offering coverage in Florida and Georgia as part of its ongoing growth strategy.In addition to expanding its operations into Georgia, Normandy also brought all claims operations in-house in 2016 and has been assigned a Demotech Financial Stability Rating® of A (Exceptional)"We are very excited to add Georgia to our portfolio, and will continue looking at moving into other states." says Normandy's Senior Vice President Jayson Buechler. "Becoming a multi-state carrier focused on workers' compensation allows us to expand our footprint and increase our presence in multiple markets."Normandy has underwritten to a profit for five consecutive years and has invested heavily in systems and talent. We are now in an excellent position to execute our expansion plans and bring our outstanding customer service and claims handling to new markets, reports Buechler. "Since our founding in 2008, we have consistently expanded our services and sought out opportunities to grow methodically,"Buechler said. "The addition of Georgia is further fulfillment of our commitment to provide exceptional workers' compensation coverage to a wide range of employers."Normandy Insurance Company (www.normandyins.com)is committed to being recognized as the premier provider of innovative, cost effective workers' compensation solutions for small and mid-size business owners. Founded in 2008, Normandy has grown to be one of the preferred workers' compensation insurance providers for a wide range of businesses. The company is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida. 954.617.6265.