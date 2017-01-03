News By Tag
Marvel Introduces New Sit/Stand Desk for High School and College Students
Adjustable Focus Desk XT for young adults improves concentration and health.
Research shows that students who are able to move between sitting and standing experience gains in concentration, performance, and health. Students who stand exhibit measurable improvements in executive functioning and working memory. In addition, according to a study published by the American Public Health Association, standing leads to higher heart rate, multiple skeletal benefits, improved oxygen flow, and greater calorie burn. At a time when sedentary lifestyles are leading to an epidemic of childhood obesity, encouraging students to stand in class represents a significant step forward.
The original Marvel Focus Desk, developed for children in grades K-8, has been placed in over 100 schools since its introduction in 2015. The new Focus Desk XT delivers the same health and learning benefits to students in high school, college, and beyond.
The Focus Desk was designed by Marvel engineers in cooperation with education professionals in classroom settings. Marvel's unique FeatherTouch™
To learn more, visit MarvelFocusDesk.com or contact Jaymi Kapsalis, jaymikap@aol.com or 708 205 2220.
About The Marvel Group (http://www.marvelgroup.com/
The Marvel Group is a 70 year-old Chicago-based manufacturer of a wide range of high-quality furnishings to large, small, and home office markets as well as the education market. Product lines range from office chairs and file cabinets to executive office furniture and open office work-stations. Marvel® products are manufactured to ISO 9001 certified guidelines and backed by a lifetime warranty. The Marvel Group offers superior customer service serving five major industries to assure a problem free and timely project completion. For more information visit www.marvelgroup.com
Creative Marketing Associates
***@cmacreative.com
