Pro Citrus Network Expands With Newly Established East Coast Division And New Hire

January 2017
VISALIA, Calif. - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- 1/9/2017----Pro Citrus Network (PCN), based in Visalia, CA, announces the addition of Matt Reel as the Director of their newly formed East Coast division. Allan Dodge, President of PCN stated, "Our branching out to the East Coast was a natural step in the growth of the company.  We have established ourselves in the West and in Texas over the past 12 years as a top quality packer/shipper, importer and exporter of fresh citrus.  Now with Matt on the team, we feel we are ready to take the same excellent customer experience East."

Matt Reel joins PCN after 15 years in the citrus business, focusing primarily on Florida and imported citrus.  He stated, "I'm excited to join the PCN team and establish this new East Coast division. Pro Citrus Network has a great reputation in the market of quality fruit and superior customer service, and I look forward to being a part of the team."  Matt will be based in Vero Beach, FL.

Jacquie Ediger, Vice President of PCN stated, "I'm happy to not only have Matt on the team, but to also expand our service to customers in the East.  We have more citrus offerings year round and with Matt's help we will be able to satisfy the growing demand for PCN's fruit."

Pro Citrus Network, headquartered in Visalia, Ca, specializes in providing high quality fresh citrus year round to the retail and food service markets throughout North America.  Founded in 2004 by industry veteran and citrus grower Allan Dodge, PCN strives to be the "go to company" in the fresh citrus category 365 day a year.   PCN's domestic and international family of growers, experienced sales and marketing staff, knowledge of the entire citrus supply chain, and ability to supply the right citrus at the right time ensures that their customer's year round citrus needs are always met in a consistent, timely, and professional manner.

For additional information, please visit:  www.pcnbrand.com

Contact
Jacquie Ediger
jediger@pcnbrand.com
Page Updated Last on: Jan 09, 2017
