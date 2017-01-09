News By Tag
Pro Citrus Network Expands With Newly Established East Coast Division And New Hire
Matt Reel joins PCN after 15 years in the citrus business, focusing primarily on Florida and imported citrus. He stated, "I'm excited to join the PCN team and establish this new East Coast division. Pro Citrus Network has a great reputation in the market of quality fruit and superior customer service, and I look forward to being a part of the team." Matt will be based in Vero Beach, FL.
Jacquie Ediger, Vice President of PCN stated, "I'm happy to not only have Matt on the team, but to also expand our service to customers in the East. We have more citrus offerings year round and with Matt's help we will be able to satisfy the growing demand for PCN's fruit."
Pro Citrus Network, headquartered in Visalia, Ca, specializes in providing high quality fresh citrus year round to the retail and food service markets throughout North America. Founded in 2004 by industry veteran and citrus grower Allan Dodge, PCN strives to be the "go to company" in the fresh citrus category 365 day a year. PCN's domestic and international family of growers, experienced sales and marketing staff, knowledge of the entire citrus supply chain, and ability to supply the right citrus at the right time ensures that their customer's year round citrus needs are always met in a consistent, timely, and professional manner.
For additional information, please visit: www.pcnbrand.com
Contact
Jacquie Ediger
jediger@pcnbrand.com
