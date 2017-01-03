Advanced Charging Technologies Completes UL Certification of 208VAC and 600VAC Quantum Chargers

This new certification will expand Quantum sales into Mexico and Canada

Contact

Advanced Charging Technologies

***@act-chargers.com Advanced Charging Technologies

End

-- Advanced Charging Technologies Inc. (ACT) is pleased to announce that it had completed the UL/cUL certification for the 208VAC and 600VAC Quantum chargers. The new additions to the Quantum charger productline will expand Quantum sales into Mexico and Canada. "This represents another milestone in the Quantum product line launch. The new products will allow ACT to embrace new market opportunities in Mexico and Canada," comments ACT CEO, Bob Istwan.Quantum chargers feature modular technology, built-inredundancy, plug-n-play operation, and scalability through field expansion, collectively providing the highest reliability in industrial charger technology. Serviceability is simplified and service time is greatly reduced by the reduced number of serviceable parts with fast and user- friendly access to all assemblies. Quantum chargers are highly energy efficient— with peak efficiencies greater than 94 percent and full-cycle efficiencies greater than 93 percent.Equipped with wireless communications, Quantum chargers support remote monitoring and control as well as wireless cloud integration. Moreover, Quantum charger data is easily uploaded to ACT's ACTview cloud application, where users can centrally manage their charger assets, analyze operational data, optimize battery and fleet performance, generateperformance reports, and troubleshoot charger issues. The chargers are also equipped with power line communication (PLC), enabling direct communication with BATTView battery monitors via charging cables, eliminating the need for auxiliary cables and more expensive connectors with auxiliary contacts."One of the most unique capabilities of the new Quantum chargers is the remote firmware/software update, where we can push new updates from our network control center to all chargers in the field," said Dr. Nasser Kutkut, Chief Technology Officer of ACT. "This allows ACT to add new functionalities to the Quantum chargers with minimal effort— ultimately protecting our customers' investments. This truly makes the Quantum chargers the first smart charger appliances in the market," added Dr. Kutkut.Quantum chargers are UL/cUL certified, CEC compliant, and are backed with a 5-year warranty by ACT.About ACT: Advanced Charging Technologies (ACT) is a high-tech company offering a complete line of battery management products including intelligent high frequency conventional, opportunity, and fast battery chargers, advanced battery monitors, and cloud-based monitoring and management solutions serving the industrial motive power battery market. ACT's portfolio of battery and charging solutions are sold and serviced exclusively through the Deka Agent Network Organization. Visit www.act-chargers.com for more.