Great Walnut Schools And A Variety Of Homes Draw Buyers To Cornerstone by Shea Homes
"Home buyers are recognizing that now is the time to make their move," said Bob Yoder, division president for Shea Homes. "We're pleased to be able to offer such a desirable range of opportunities at Gallery and Astoria and the chance to live in an ideal location."
The townhomes at Gallery offer a lot of living space for families or parents who want to invest in a home for their college kids while they study. Both Cal Poly Pomona and Mt. San Antonio College are within easy reach. In addition, these low maintenance, modern townhomes allow you more time to enjoy life. Floor plans offer 3 to 4 bedroom designs that serve every member of the household. Highly desirable downstairs bedrooms and baths are featured so that extended family, teens or roommates can each enjoy a private space. The open design of the great rooms, dining areas and kitchens also include a deck for outdoor entertaining or relaxing. Kitchens feature generous cabinetry, granite countertops, a gourmet island with seating and beautiful stainless steel appliances. Master suites feature quartz countertops and double vanities, gleaming frameless walk-in showers and large walk-in closets.
Astoria presents two-story designs that maximize entertaining. Families and friends will love the inviting great rooms and outdoor space with optional trellised patios. Formal dining areas, kitchens with large islands for casual seating and meal prep expand the space. Guests can stay in the downstairs bedroom or lounge in the loft area upstairs. The master baths are luxurious with a large soaking tub and spacious walk-in shower. Astoria offers everyone the kind of space, comfort and style they desire.
Award-winning Walnut schools, diverse shopping and dining, transit systems and freeways give homebuyers more than their money's worth of value. The outstanding Walnut Valley Unified School District campuses are located moments from Cornerstone making it easy to get to school. Students from kindergarten through high school are well served by the district. Walnut has long been recognized as one of the most desirable communities in the area because of its strong commitment to education and the support of an actively engaged parent community to help to accomplish big goals.
Conveniently located close to local college and university campuses makes these neighborhoods an ideal choice for faculty, staff and parents who understand the value of investing in housing for their students. Proximity to freeways and employment centers is also a big plus. In addition, the city of Walnut offers 11 parks, a calendar of city events, festivals and farmer's markets for an outstanding lifestyle.
With close of 2016 and the Year of The Rooster just beginning, it is a great time to check out Cornerstone. Visit Gallery and Astoria today and explore the many possibilities they present. Directions to the community of Cornerstone are available at http://www.SheaHomes.com.
All around the country, you'll see the Shea family's legacy in countless places—such as the Hoover Dam and the Golden Gate Bridge. These landmarks symbolize the family's commitment to enduring quality and they take pride in being part of the American landscape. This rich history gives Shea Homes a passion for design and quality, as well as a deep understanding of how people live today—what's important to them in a home, and in a community, where the small details in thoughtful processes matter. That's the Shea Difference.
