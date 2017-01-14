 
Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
9876543


Barnes&Noble to Host Book Signing for Oklahoma Scoundrels:History's Most Notorious Outlaws, Bandit

Local author Laurence J. Yadon will be signing copies of book
 
 
TULSA, Okla. - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Oklahoma Scoundrels: History's Most Notorious Outlaws, Bandits and Gangsters

Local author Laurence J. Yadon will be signing copies of book

Early Oklahoma was a haven for violent outlaws and a death trap for deputy U.S. marshals. The infamous Doolin gang's OK Hotel gunfight left five dead. Killers like Bible-quoting choir leader Deacon Jim Miller wreaked havoc. Gunslinger femme fatale Belle Starr specialized in horse theft. Wannabe outlaws like Al Jennings traded train robbing for politics and Hollywood films. And Elmer McCurdy's determination and inept skill earned him a carnival slot and the nickname "the Bandit Who Wouldn't Give Up." Historians Robert Barr Smith and Laurence J. Yadon dispel myths surrounding some of the most significant lawbreakers in Sooner history.

About the Authors:

Robert Barr Smith, a commentator and published authority on military history and legal writing, is a professor emeritus at the University of Oklahoma College of Law. Smith, a retired U.S. Army colonel, lives on Missouri's Table Rock Lake.

Laurence J. Yadon is an attorney, mediator and arbitrator with a lifelong interest in Oklahoma and criminal history. Yadon has investigated litigation issues for the Department of Justice and helped prepare a case successfully argued before the Supreme Court. He lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

5231 East 41st Street

Tulsa, OK 74135

When:  Saturday, January 14th, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
