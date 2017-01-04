News By Tag
RE/MAX DFW Associates' Charity Events
RMDFW's office in Dallas came together this year and donated 106 new bikes to the Wilkinson Center'sChristmas Bicycle Drive. "I enjoy doing this every year and the agents truly care about the community and did a wonderful job donating these brand new bikes to the children who need it most," stated Realtor Lee Dirickson.
The Frisco office donated $2,000 to the Bikes & Bibles annual program with Grace Bridge in Celina. Each year families with special needs in Celina and surrounding communities register their children to receive a bike and Bible at a special Christmas presentation. It is a time to minister to the families and a time for the children to receive the gifts of a bike and a Bible. "It is heartwarming to all of us knowing that so many children had smiles on their faces that night," stated Realtor Cande Green.
The Coppell and Las Colinas offices team up with the Lions Club each year to deliver Christmas gifts, gift cards and food to over 100 families, whose names are submitted by the Coppell ISD. Coppell and LC agents donate funds to get gift cards for each teen. The agents also come on a Saturday morning to deliver to each of the families. Christine Glidewell, Alex Davidson and David Craft in the Coppell office helped coordinate the donations. "This year we donated and delivered toys, food and over $5,000 in gift cards to more than 260 children" stated Realtor Christine Glidewell. "Every child deserves to experience the joy of Christmas morning and thanks to everyone's participation we were able to make that a reality for these families"
The Flower Mound office donated $2,000 to Children's Miracle Network. The funds raised by RE/MAX helps to create miracles by funding specialized medical care, research and education that saves and improves the lives of children near you. The office also participated in the Angel Tree Program for Children's Advocacy Center for Denton County. "We believe in helping the communities we live and work for," stated Debbie Judkins, Flower Mound's Office Administrator.
"RE/MAX DFW Associates' shined this Christmas," stated Mark Wolfe, president of RE/MAX DFW Associates. "I'm extremely proud of every office and all the participation they put into this year's charity programs to make Christmas happen for many families."
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents are projected to close $1.75 billion in 2017. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Cyndi Cook
