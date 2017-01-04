Environmental Nonprofit, MobilizeGreen, Presents its 2017 Conference and Diversity Career Fair This Special Event Will Promote Environmental Equity and Prepare Diverse, Future Green Leaders for Careers in Environmental, Science, Engineering, and Technology SAN FRANCISCO - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Washington, DC-based environmental nonprofit, MobilizeGreen, is proud to announce its Environmental Equity: Investing In Diverse Leadership.



Government agencies, nonprofits and businesses face the ongoing challenge of identifying, recruiting and engaging the next generation of diverse leaders who can help rebuild our economy and the environment. The goals of the three-day conference and career fair, curated by MobilizeGreen, are to inspire, engage, and mobilize a new generation of green leaders, and promote environmental equity by helping to change the ways employers and diverse groups of young people connect and explore green career opportunities.



"Our theory of change is simple," says Leah Allen, founder and executive director of MobilizeGreen. "If we want to build our society on a greener more just foundation, young people who reflect America's rich demographic mix must be at the table helping to shape sustainability and environmental decisions in government and the private sector."



The MobilizeGreen Conference and Career Fair will present thought-provoking panels, workshops and high-impact networking sessions at Oakland City Hall. Political, government agency, academic, and nonprofit leaders are invited speakers for the event. MobilizeGreen presents the event in partnership with Oakland City Councilwoman Desley Brooks and the U.S. Forest Service.



For an informational Event One-Pager,



About MobilizeGreen



MobilizeGreen's mission is to jumpstart green careers for diverse young people who want to change the world. Since 2012, MobilizeGreen, a District of Columbia-based national nonprofit, has been helping government agencies and other employers train, recruit, and place diverse young people in environmental internships and careers, particularly green STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics)- related fields. Through the use of mentoring, internships and engagement, MobilizeGreen helps employers build a talent pool of tomorrow's diverse leaders using a results-driven approach that removes barriers, creates career opportunities, and then supports and follows the young person's progress.



