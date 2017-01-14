News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Woburn High School
Local author, Susan Thifault, will be signing copies of book
Local author Susan Thifault will be signing copies of book
Woburn High School has instilled the importance of education in generations of students for over 160 years. The school opened its doors in 1852 with thirty-four students in a leased room at the Knight Building on Main Street. Increasing enrollment and curriculum requirements necessitated the building of a larger school on Main Street in 1854 and again in 1906 at the Dow Farm property on Montvale Avenue. Woburn's reputation as a leading leather manufacturer during the Civil War inspired the Tanner nickname, bull mascot and school motto: "Tanner Pride." With the leadership of thirteen principals throughout its history, over thirty-two thousand students have graduated from this school. Today, more than half the faculty are returning alumni, and generations of Woburn families continue to send their children to this school. Join author Susan Thifault as she explores a history of pride and tradition at Woburn High School.
About the Author:
Susan Bruno Thifault is a resident of Woburn and a 1980 graduate of Woburn High School. She continued her education at the University of Lowell and received a bachelor of fine arts degree and a master's degree in education from Rivier College. Susan has had several dream careers throughout her life: working as a professional studio photographer and videographer for Burlington Studios and as project manager for Maritz Communications Company working with Fortune 500 clients. Susan started teaching at Woburn Memorial High School in 1994, adding yearbook advisor and director of the fine art department to her title along the way. She has always had a love of history, especially genealogy, as she has traced her ancestors back to Woburn to the mid-1600s.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
98 Middlesex Turnpike
Burlington, MA 01803
When: Saturday, January 14th, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
