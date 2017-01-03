News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Alive Center Creates a Teen-Led Teen-Driven Program Designed to Empower Youth
Written by Teen Ruby Killingworth of Naperville Central High School
Teen Initiate runs in a cycle, in which teens help teens by teen leaders mentoring younger teens, helping them become leaders and innovators themselves. Teen Initiate comprises of teens creating and leading new teen clubs, programs, classes, charity events, campaigns and more with the help of mentors who offer guidance and encouragement. Over time the younger teens benefiting from the teen-led programs become teen leaders and thereby repeat the cycle.
The proof of which, is in the pudding. Jane Boettcher, whose TLTD organization The Merry Tutor provides free tutoring at Alive, has inspired her students, saying her "proudest moment came when a student told me he wanted to start something like The Merry Tutor when he grew up, because I wasn't just changing the world. I was making people want to change the world with me."
Join us January 21st from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. at Alive for a Teen Initiate Open House. All are welcome to come explore our current programs available for teens and tweens. From 2 – 3 P.M. visit the teen-manned tables for each of our existing Teen Initiate programs to learn more about how you can participate. Then at 3:10 P.M. hear from a panel of our current Teen Initiate leaders who will share with us what they have learned being a teen leader at Alive. Our keynote speaker at 3:30 P.M. is Trisha Prabhu, Neuqua Valley student and teen investment winner on the popular entrepreneur T.V. show Shark Tank, who will tell us about her experience being a teen leader in Naperville.
Teen Panelist Jatin Mathur, founder and lead of the Alive Science Exploration Club, tells the community "Teens have so much potential, yet rarely do they get to use it. Unlike other institutions and organizations, the Alive Center enables teens to do anything they want to! For me personally, I finally get to use my knowledge not to ace a test, but to teach younger students something new about the world around them. The opportunities provided by the Alive Center urge us teens to express our limitless potential, and that is its greatest gift."
Current Teen Initiate programs include the Alive Girl Empowerment Club, Junior High Mentoring, Science Exploration club, The Merry Tutor tutoring, the Excel Exchange club and the newly formed
Computer Science Club. Teen interested in starting a new Teen Initiate program should fill out a business case here: https://goo.gl/
# # #
If you would like to learn more about the Alive Teen Initiate program or open house, please contact Kandice Henning at Kandice@alivenaperville.com - 630.802.2547. Learn more about Alive at www.alivenaperville.com or http://facebook.com/
Contact
Kandice Henning
***@alivenaperville.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse