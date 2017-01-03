Country(s)
Rock'n Blues Concert Series Welcomes Grammy-Nominated Contemporary Blues Artist Janiva Magness
DRAIA Productions presents the Rock'n Blues Concert Series, sponsored by Farmers Insurance, and hosted by Executive Producer/Director/Founder Diane R. Adams. Each series includes her band, Diane & The Deductibles, performing new, original songs with a professional video shoot of each live performance.
Nominated for Best Contemporary Blues Album for Love Wins Again at this year's upcoming 59th Annual Grammy Awards, Janiva Magness was the perfect choice to welcome the 2017 season in style. Notably, she is the only female to be nominated in this category historically dominated by men. Magness effortlessly delivers the most powerful and intimate performances which resonate to people from all walks of life. Her charismatic charm is paralleled by her unabashed ability to deliver a raw truth through her lyrics while still touching the listener's soul delicately, yet deliberately.
It is easy to understand why she won the coveted Blues Music Awards from The Blues Foundation for B.B. King Entertainer Of The Year in 2009 (she is only the second woman to ever win this Award, Koko Taylor being the first). Additional wins include Contemporary Blues Female Artist Of The Year in 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2013, as well as Song of the Year for her original composition "I Won't Cry", co-written with her Producer Dave Darling. In 2014 she released her first album of all originals titled Original which earned her the award for Song of the Year. To date, she has earned seven Blues Music Awards with 25 similar nominations.
Past headlining guest bands include: The Babys; A Salute to Santana featuring Robert Sarzo; Ambrosia; Sugaray Rayford; Saga Strings; Dale Bozzio of Missing Persons; Walter Trout; Mike Pinera; Janiva Magness; Coco Montoya and Gino Matteo & Friends.
Saturday, February 18th, 2017:
5:45 p.m. - Doors Open
6:00 p.m. - Red Carpet Photos
7:00 p.m. - Show Begins
10:15 p.m. - Meet & Greet / After Party
Ticket Prices: $29, $37 & VIP $75.
* VIP tickets include priority seating, Rockstar Lounge Access with unlimited hors d'oeuvres and beverages.
Cash bar (beer/wine) and food provided by Legends Surf City.
Cash only at event for all purchases/CD's & Memorabilia available.
For tickets, visit Insurance Rocks at http://www.insurance-
Huntington Beach Central Library Theater & Cultural Center
7111 Talbert Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Free Parking
Visit Janiva Magness at http://www.janivamagness.com.
Visit Diane & The Deductibles at http://www.dianeandthedeductibles.com.
