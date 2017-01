Rock'n Blues Concert Series Welcomes Grammy-Nominated Contemporary Blues Artist Janiva Magness

DRAIA Productions presents the Rock'n Blues Concert Series, sponsored by Farmers Insurance, and hosted by Executive Producer/Director/Founder Diane R. Adams. Each series includes her band, Diane & The Deductibles, performing new, original songs with a professional video shoot of each live performance.

--Lead singer and collaborator Diane Adams has become a strong advocate for supporting the music industry. Located at the iconic Huntington Beach Library Theater, Adams boasts thatwhich offers an intimate 319 seat setting.Nominated for Best Contemporary Blues Album forat this year's upcoming 59Annual Grammy Awards, Janiva Magness was the perfect choice to welcome the 2017 season in style. Notably, she is the only female to be nominated in this category historically dominated by men. Magness effortlessly delivers the most powerful and intimate performances which resonate to people from all walks of life. Her charismatic charm is paralleled by her unabashed ability to deliver a raw truth through her lyrics while still touching the listener's soul delicately, yet deliberately.It is easy to understand why she won the coveted Blues Music Awards from The Blues Foundation for B.B. King Entertainer Of The Year in 2009 (she is only the second woman to ever win this Award, Koko Taylor being the first). Additional wins include Contemporary Blues Female Artist Of The Year in 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2013, as well as Song of the Year for her original composition, co-written with her Producer Dave Darling. In 2014 she released her first album of all originals titledwhich earned her the award for Song of the Year. To date, she has earned seven Blues Music Awards with 25 similar nominations.The Babys; A Salute to Santana featuring Robert Sarzo; Ambrosia; Sugaray Rayford; Saga Strings; Dale Bozzio of Missing Persons; Walter Trout; Mike Pinera; Janiva Magness; Coco Montoya and Gino Matteo & Friends.5:45 p.m. - Doors Open6:00 p.m. - Red Carpet Photos7:00 p.m. - Show Begins10:15 p.m. - Meet & Greet / After PartyTicket Prices: $29, $37 & VIP $75.VIP tickets include priority seating, Rockstar Lounge Access with unlimited hors d'oeuvres and beverages.Cash bar (beer/wine) and food provided by Legends Surf City.Cash only at event for all purchases/CD's & Memorabilia available.Huntington Beach Central Library Theater & Cultural Center7111 Talbert AvenueHuntington Beach, CA 92648Free ParkingVisit Janiva Magness at http://www.janivamagness.com Visit Diane & The Deductibles at http://www.dianeandthedeductibles.com