The Inaugural River Revelers' Masked Ball in Vicksburg
Make a statement and try your chance at being the King or Queen of the River Revelers' Masked Ball and the following weekend at the Downtown Vicksburg Mardi Gras Parade. Candidates for the Mardi Gras King and Queen will be voted on at the ball by attendees of the ball. The King and Queen will be crowned at the ball and receive city recognition!
Speaking of parades, all "krewes" that buy a table at the River Revelers' Masked Ball will receive a free entry the following weekend at the Downtown Vicksburg Mardi Gras Parade!
Come enjoy the ultimate Mardi Gras experience with us in downtown Vicksburg! The ball will be full of music and merriment at the Vicksburg Convention Center, 1600 Mulberry Street. Tickets can be purchased at the Main Street office, 1413 Walnut Street or at Walnut Hills, 1214 Adams Street or online at https://squareup.com/
Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information about sponsorships or other details, please contact the Vicksburg Main Street Program at 601-634-4527, email Kim Hopkins at kimh@vicksburg.org, or visit www.downtownvicksburg.org.
Contact
Vicksburg Main Street
6016344527
***@vicksburg.org
