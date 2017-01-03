News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Franklin, TN
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
With nearly 20 years of industry experience across the nation, Ryan consistently ranks among the elite in his field while actively staying current with changing strategies to provide his clients the best opportunities available.
Ryan has been featured in several articles outlining his industry knowledge and has been invited to speak at producer conferences among peers to educate them with his expertise. Over the years, Ryan has conducted hundreds of client workshops educating people on such topics as; Income for Life, Social Security Benefits, Risk Tolerance, Mutual Funds, Medicare, Extended Care and Probate Avoidance.
Ryan works with industry leading institutions and has one of the finest teams in the nation behind him to advise people on how to create more income for retirement, how to diversify their portfolio for growth and stability, and how to preserve their assets. Ryan's goal is to help educate people on their options so they can make informed choices in structuring financial resources that reflect their priorities in life. Through this trusted guidance, Ryan helps his clients increase their wealth without exposing them to unwanted risk. Ryan is committed to the financial security of his clients and he is proud to provide exemplary customer service, while displaying the highest standards of ethics and professional knowledge.
Ryan obtained a Business Management degree from Northwood University in Palm Beach Florida and was a 4 year scholarship athlete. Throughout his career as an Advisor, Ryan has completed numerous programs of advanced study on various aspects of financial and healthcare planning in order to better serve the needs of his clients. Ryan remains on the cutting edge of development in his profession.
AFEA is thrilled to have Ryan join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance:
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
Contact
American Financial Education Alliance
***@myafea.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse