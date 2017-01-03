OEC is Named as one of the Top 10 Open Course Education Websites of 2017

Purple Stamp of Approval

Susan Huggins, Open Education Consortium

susan.huggins@ oeconsortium.org Susan Huggins, Open Education Consortium

-- Homeschool Base named Open Education Consortium (OEC) as one of the Top 10 Open Course Education Websites of 2017.The award is recommended by teachers, home educators, and homeschool parents through various channels. The award recipients receive the Homeschool Base Purple Stamp of Approval that honors exemplary websites/apps that offer quality, innovative, unique, cost-effective, or significant value to teachers, educators, and homeschooling families.The timing is appropriate as OEC is kicking off 2017 as the Year of Open to bring attention to the global focus on open processes, systems, and tools, created through collaborative approaches, that enhance our education, businesses, governments, and organizations.The Open Education Consortium a global network of educational institutions, individuals and organizations that support an approach to education based on openness, including collaboration, innovation and collective development and use of open educational materials. OEC is a non-profit, social benefit organization registered in the United States and operating worldwide.Homeschool Base is the largest volunteer-driven resource and news website for homeschoolers;a destination for home educators that combines academia, breaking news, and an array of educational resources.