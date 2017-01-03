ProEx Physical Therapy announces Christina Ruggiero as Exercise Technician/Front Desk Specialist

 
Industry News





NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- ProEx, a physical therapist owned private practice specializing in orthopedics, spine and sports medicine announces that Christina Ruggiero of Peabody, Massachusetts has been named an Exercise Technician and Front Desk Specialist in the North Andover location.

In this dual role, Ruggiero assists patients with their therapeutic exercise programs and also oversees the clinic schedule and handles phone calls.

Prior to joining ProEx, she was a Physical Therapy Aide with Elite Physical Therapy.

Ruggiero is presently pursuing a degree in Exercise Physiology from UMass-Lowell.

A resident of Peabody, Ruggiero is a member of and public relations coordinator for the A Cappella group "Fermata Nowhere."  The group has a devotion to community service and regularly performs at nursing facilities.  "Fermata Nowhere" holds an annual fundraiser with proceeds benefitting different causes yearly.

"It's great to welcome Christina to the ProEx team," said Allison Stringer, Regional Clinical Director at ProEx. "Her energy and enthusiasm fits right in with our people focused organization."

About ProEx Physical Therapy

ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001 and has locations in Woburn, Springfield, Boston, Haverhill, Middleton, Amesbury, Salem, Beverly and North Andover, and Arlington MA; ProEx has locations in Stratham, Somersworth and Epping, NH; and Farmington, CT. The company maintains corporate offices in Portsmouth, NH. The staff of sports medicine and orthopedic physical therapists treats patients of all ages from children to high-level athletes to geriatric patients. ProEx Physical Therapy is also the official Athletic Trainers to various sports organizations throughout New England. For additional information, please call 877-776-9843 or visit www.PROexPT.com
