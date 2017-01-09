Prytime Medical™ Devices Receives Trademark Registration for P-Tip™

Prytime Medical™-The REBOA Company™

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Prytimemedical

* REBOA

* #ERREBOA Industry:

* Medical Location:

* Boerne - Texas - US

Contact

Prytime Medical

***@prytimemedical.com Prytime Medical

End

-- Prytime Medical, a specialty medical device manufacturer of the ER-REBOA™ Catheter based in Boerne, Texas, has received confirmation from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) that the company's P-Tip™, has been recognized and registered effective January 5, 2017. According to the USPTO, a trademark identifies and distinguishes the source of the goods of one party from those of others. Prytime Medical CEO, David Spencer, stated "Registering this trademark is important for Prytime Medical as it solidifies the innovation associated with the products we are introducing to the market." The P-Tip™ is a key feature of the ER-REBOA™ Catheter. Its soft atraumatic design intended to facilitate safe advancement of the ER-REBOA™ Catheter during time sensitive REBOA (Resuscitative Endovascular Occlusion of the Aorta) procedures.REBOA (Resuscitative Endovascular Occlusion of the Aorta) is a minimally invasive technique to temporarily occlude large vessels by using a balloon catheter. Leading trauma centers across the US are adopting REBOA as a vital temporizing adjunct to control hemorrhage, which has been identified as the number one cause of potentially survivable death in the surgical, emergency, and critical care environment.Prytime Medical is an innovative medical device company that designs, develops and commercializes minimally invasive solutions for trauma. The company's flagship product is the ER-REBOA™ Catheter, a patented 7 Fr compatible balloon catheter for temporary occlusion of large vessels and pressure monitoring. In addition, the company is developing multiple next generation REBOA catheters and other minimally invasive solutions of interest. More information can be found at www.prytimemedical.com or by calling (210) 340-0116.Visit us at : www.prytimemedical.comFollow us on Twitter : @prytimemedical