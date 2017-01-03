News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Sharing the Warmth and Serving Neighbors
Northwestern Mutual – Oak Brook collects gently used coats and winter accessories for Salvation Army
"Giving back to help others is core to what we do both personally and professionally,"
Pictured in the photo from left to right are: Karen Reihel, Taylor Glomb, Elizabeth Stocking, Angela Cappelluti, Isabelle Schulte, Chad McQuade, Richelle Graff and Molly Durr.
The local financial planning firm is also a supporter of Northwestern Mutual's national philanthropic program to fight childhood cancer. Recently the firm hosted a card making event creating uplifting and creative Cards for Hospitalized Kids and served meals at the Ronald McDonald House near Central DuPage Hospital. To learn more about firm's community involvement, visit http://oakbrook.nm.com/~
About Northwestern Mutual – Chicago
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago is a leading Chicago-based financial planning firm providing expert guidance to help clients manage financial risk and achieve financial security. Ranked one of Chicago's Top Workplaces, according to the Chicago Tribune, Northwestern Mutual – Chicago provides career and internship opportunities to individuals who want to grow personally and professionally. The network office is located at One North Wacker Drive in Chicago, and district offices are located at 2015 Spring Road in Oak Brook, 650 Dundee in Northbrook, and 8600 W. Bryn Mawr in Chicago. Further information can be found at http://oakbrook.nm.com/
About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for nearly 160 years. Our financial representatives build relationships with clients through a distinctive planning approach that integrates risk management with wealth accumulation, preservation and distribution. With $238.5 billion in assets, $27.9 billion in revenues and more than $1.6 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.3 million people who rely on us for insurance and investment solutions, including life, disability income and long-term care insurance; annuities; trust services; mutual funds; and investment advisory products and services. Northwestern Mutual is recognized by FORTUNE magazine as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2016.
Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company, Milwaukee, WI, and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, Iife insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company (NMWMC), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC).
Contact
Karen Spillers
***@corpcommstrategies.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse