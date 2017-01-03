News By Tag
New service from Myfxplay - online store with free Forex robots
In December 2016, Myfxplay company has started a new online service - Myfxplay.com. It's online store of Forex robots which provides the best advisors with long termed of successful trading.
It is a real art when money works for their owner.
And it is very important to create new sources of income. That's why people, with big financial capital, invest money in different projects constantly.
Forex market is really good place for investment even if your deposit is not so big!
Many people think that Forex trading is unreliable and risky but at the same time a lot of people have their own strategies and making pretty good money through trading on Forex market by hands or with Forex robots.
Is it possible to have real profit in Forex market? How can you make investment in Forex and be succeed? What do you need to do if you don't have enough time to learn ton of information about Forex trading?
What is the best method for trading in Forex: by hands with learning and testing different Forex strategies or with help of special software (also known as Forex robots or Expert Advisors)?
Of course, it is impossible to be successful in any field without knowledge. The same with Forex trading - you should have experience, knowledge and intuition. And it is a right way for success, but also it has a lot of disadvantages. With trading by hands human factor has very big influence. The human factor is often positive thing because you get experience, knowledge and improve your intuition. All those things help trader to succeed in future.
But also human factor has very negative side. Some traders are very nervous and do a lot of wrong decisions because of unfounded fears. So very often traders take the risk and open/close orders which based on untested trading signals.
Trader can improve his analytical skills, strategy and intuition only by trading constantly. And it takes a lot of time (few months) to find out is the strategy profitable.
Also trader who trades by hands have to waste a lot of own free time for learning, creation new strategies and spending time in trading by hands.
All these problems sooner or later lead to disappointment and loss.
Another type of Forex trading is using special software (Forex robots) for auto trading. This method is very reliable and it doesn't have all those problem with trading by hands. The biggest problem is find good Forex Expert Advisors (Forex robots) that really work good and give a profit.
But there is the good news for traders which interested by auto trading.
You can see real time trade statistics with widgets from independent and trusted sources such as Myfxbook and Fxblue. It will help you to see the effectiveness of their current trading and the history of advisors work. All Forex robots are licensed and checked by independent sources. And the most important and revolutionary thing – clients of the Myfxplay do not need to pay developers for using their Forex robots! Because brokers pays for all advisors by themselves.
Let's take a look on some more advantages of trading with Forex EA. Any Forex robot could be tested during any period on the history of the market. And trader can see how successful the strategy of the particular advisor is and approximately calculate the profit or loss in future.
