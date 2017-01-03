Manufacturing Day rescheduled, Trilogy Laboratories to host high schoolers

Contact

-- Rescheduled due to Hurricane Matthew, the Southwest Regional Manufacturers Association's (SRMA's) Manufacturing Day will bring South Fort Myers High School students to Trilogy Laboratories, 10060 Amberwood Road, Suite 1 in Fort Myers at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.The high schoolers look forward to trading in their textbooks for a full immersion in the field of manufacturing as they tour Trilogy Laboratories and shadow founder and skincare product inventor Dr. Kristen Flaharty. As part of its STEM initiative, the Lee County Public Schools partner with SRMA and its member companies for site visits and experiential learning during the annual Manufacturing Day."Our program will give students a first-hand look into the manufacturing sector and bridge the gap between what they learn in their studies in order to test out cosmetic chemistry for themselves,"explained Trilogy Laboratories founder Dr. Kristen Flaharty.Flaharty will pull from her experience as a former pharmacy professor and industry consultant to lead the students through their discoveries. She'll highlight manufacturing as a diverse industry with many products and career opportunities represented. The students will learn about cosmetic chemistry and the materials handling process from logging in ingredients, testing them for characteristics like viscosity, pH and the presence of microbes, to packaging, labeling and batch coding. A lab activity will allow the students to produce a custom lip balm, measuring out ingredients, melting wax, stirring in colors and flavors and labeling their creation.Manufacturing Day is a national day to celebrate modern manufacturing that is meant to inspire the next generation of manufacturers. The purpose of SRMA is to bring together manufacturers to encourage the economic development of Southwest Florida through manufacturing, and to act as a forum for the expression and exchange of ideas and information among its members.Trilogy Laboratories was named 2016 Small Manufacturer of the Year by SRMA and was a Manufacturers Association of Florida Manufacturer of the Year finalist.Trilogy Laboratories was founded in 2014 by Dr. Kristen Flaharty, bringing 20 years of ethical pharmaceutical product development experience. She was the driving force behind the development of the Azul brand of medical grade skin care products for Dr. Patrick Flaharty's world-class Azul Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Spa. Trilogy Laboratories manufactures highly effective private label skin care products for physicians, medical professionals, salons and spas, using scientifically proven ingredients at therapeutic concentrations. Trilogy brands include Integraderm, Azul SkinHealth and Minerale Makeup. Its manufacturing facility is an entirely self-contained innovative cosmetic and OTC registered production facility, creating and manufacturing some of the highest quality and most effective skin care products in today's market at competitive prices. Science is at the heart of all products manufactured by Trilogy Laboratories, which enables it to cut through the hype of claims that are not substantiated by science.Visit TrilogyLaboratories.com for more information.