News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Angeles Radford Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group
Realtor Angeles Radford Joins the Sarasota, Florida, Office of RE/MAX Alliance Group
Radford said she joined RE/MAX Alliance Group "to continue to grow and expand" her career. Fluent in Spanish, she brings superior customer service skills, three times earning membership in the International Diamond Society in Coldwell Banker Manatee. She has experience with first-time buyers, new construction, short sales, and all types of residential properties.
Radford is a Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS) and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource specialist (SFR). She enjoys learning, personal development, and giving back to the community as a member of the Gulf Coast Latin Chamber of Commerce and as a volunteer with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Church of the Redeemer.
RE/MAX Alliance Group's Sarasota office is located at 2000 Webber Street, Sarasota, Florida 34239. Radford can be reached at (941) 713-3466 or via email at homesbyangeles@
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. The company ranks #7 in the country and #15 in the world among RE/MAX offices, both based on transactions. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. For more information, please visit www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse