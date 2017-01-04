News By Tag
Marine Recruiter, VHR sets sail at London Boat Show
As the luxury and superyacht industry prepares to get underway. VHR, the marine recruitment specialist will be attending the London Boat Show to help yacht manufacturers meet delivery deadlines.
Head of Marine Recruitment, Dale Fisher said "With the rapidly growing race, luxury and super yacht industry, VHR is looking forward to attending the 2017 London Boat Show. We're excited about the 2017 season and to see the latest innovations in technology and design"
The luxury and superyacht industry has solid growth forecast this year and is enjoying positive results as companies continue to see new orders coming in. The burgeoning market is leaving shipyards, boat builders and yacht suppliers under pressure to meet the high demands of clients who want their boats in the water in time for spring.
"The winter season is always a hectic time for the marine industry. Clients need to prepare new boats and refit yachts in time for the beginning of the yachting season. Finding the right people quickly who can work with the latest materials and use advanced techniques is critical for companies to maintain a high level of quality. As a specialist marine recruiter, VHR maintains an extensive network of yacht designers, boat builders, and engineers to support the industry during its peak periods" added Fisher.
British Marine Federation: Meet The Buyer
VHR will join the British Marine Federation's Meet the Buyer. The event runs alongside the Boat Show 2017 from 10th – 11th January and provides a unique opportunity for International Buyers and UK Suppliers of marine products and services to meet in one place.
VHR Marine recruiters will meet yacht and marine suppliers from countries including Turkey, Sweden, Italy and the Netherlands.
