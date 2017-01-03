News By Tag
John Ross Palmer Announces 2017 Escapist Artists
Artist John Ross Palmer doesn't believe in competition but rather champions supporting all artists to add power to the profession. Via his world renowned Escapist Mentorship Program, he coaches artists on how to thrive and not just survive.
These three dedicated artists were picked from dozens of applicants from around the United States. Courageous artists submit a written application with art images and essays to a jury panel, and then, as a Finalist, they present themselves for an interview at Palmer's Gallery. Scoring well in the Interview Phase was critical to advancing as 5 Finalists were interviewed with only 3 applicants earning the 2017 Escapist Artist honor. Panels for scoring are comprised of top Palmer patrons, including: FCC Members Alfredo Tijerina, Margaret Ferenz & Owen Yang; Alief ISD Trustee Tiffany Thomas, Construction & Design owner Terri Robinson and the City of Houston's first Cultural Tourism Officer, Necole Irvin. Read all about the history, mission and goals of this empowering program plus see first-class documentary videos by visiting http://www.johnpalmerart.com/
"I cannot believe this is the 9th year of the program!" exclaims Palmer. "This grassroots effort to destroy the stereotype of the struggling artist through entrepreneurial training has gained world prestige. I had no idea the idea would manifest into having a state-of-the-
Palmer's Art Movement of Escapism is aimed at forever destroy the stereotype of the struggling artist. His mentorship program, founded in 2009, aims to teach artists how to sell on their own and not be tied to the traditional art gallery system. Palmer does this as a means of giving back to the art world--it is entirely free. Since May of 2016, the program has been operated through the 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Art Launch.
