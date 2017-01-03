 
Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
9876543

John Ross Palmer Announces 2017 Escapist Artists

Artist John Ross Palmer doesn't believe in competition but rather champions supporting all artists to add power to the profession. Via his world renowned Escapist Mentorship Program, he coaches artists on how to thrive and not just survive.
 
 
Laura Burlton, John Ross Palmer, Jan Golden and Chuck Redick
Laura Burlton, John Ross Palmer, Jan Golden and Chuck Redick
 
HOUSTON - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Palmer proudly announces the members of the 2017 Escapist Mentorship Program: Laura Burlton, Jan Golden and Chuck Redick.

         These three dedicated artists were picked from dozens of applicants from around the United States.  Courageous artists submit a written application with art images and essays to a jury panel, and then, as a Finalist, they present themselves for an interview at Palmer's Gallery.  Scoring well in the Interview Phase was critical to advancing as 5 Finalists were interviewed with only 3 applicants earning the 2017 Escapist Artist honor.  Panels for scoring are comprised of top Palmer patrons, including: FCC Members Alfredo Tijerina, Margaret Ferenz & Owen Yang; Alief ISD Trustee Tiffany Thomas, Construction & Design owner Terri Robinson and the City of Houston's first Cultural Tourism Officer, Necole Irvin.  Read all about the history, mission and goals of this empowering program plus see first-class documentary videos by visiting http://www.johnpalmerart.com/escapist/.

         "I cannot believe this is the 9th year of the program!" exclaims Palmer.  "This grassroots effort to destroy the stereotype of the struggling artist through entrepreneurial training has gained world prestige.  I had no idea the idea would manifest into having a state-of-the-art artist training center with the Chrysalis…complete with solo shows and a black tie graduation."  The 2017 Escapists will have their first group meeting on Wednesday, January 11th.  They have already completed their first "challenge" to announce their acceptance into the program in a captivating and meaningful manner via their social networks.  The 2017 Escapist Artist Initiation Ceremony will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18th at Palmer's Historic Heights Art Gallery (1218 Heights Blvd., Houston, TX 77008).  The event is open to the public and will feature Alief ISD Trustee Tiffany Thomas in a keynote address before the new Escapist Artists take the historic Pledge of the Escapist.

Palmer's Art Movement of Escapism is aimed at forever destroy the stereotype of the struggling artist.  His mentorship program, founded in 2009, aims to teach artists how to sell on their own and not be tied to the traditional art gallery system.  Palmer does this as a means of giving back to the art world--it is entirely free.  Since May of 2016, the program has been operated through the 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Art Launch.

If you have any questions about Artist John Ross Palmer, his Escapist Mentorship Program (EscapistProgram.com) or the nonprofit Art Launch (https://squareup.com/store/art-launch), please contact Art Launch Executive Director Ryan Lindsay at 281-224-0968 or ArtLaunchOrg@gmail.com.

Click to Share